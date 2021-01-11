Retirement, birthday cheer and remembering Deka residents

The Archibald family has built an ice rink on Sulphurous Lake, one of several very popular ice rinks that have popped up around the region. (Kayla Schuitema - submitted photo).

Al Boyce, Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department’s Fire Chief, gave special mention and warmest thanks to firefighter Joyce McGregor, who retired in early December, for her many contributions.

Despite having no income during 2020, the DLDVFD Ladies Auxiliary (LA) was happy to donate $500 to the South Cariboo Health Foundation’s Starry Nights, specifically for the new palliative care wing at the 100 Mile District General Hospital.

To our great sorrow, we recently lost four well-known residents:

Cindy Gage, who previously worked at the Coyote Grill, passed away Nov. 15 at the age of 63.

Vern Colgan, a resident at Sulphurous Lake for many decades since 1950, and after whom Colgan Road is named, passed away Nov. 27 at the age of 93.

Sandy Arrance, a member of Deka’s LA, who also played bluegrass guitar at Mountain Spruce’s jam nights, passed away Dec. 3 at the age of 74.

Larry Davies, the first full-time property owner at Deka in 1970, passed away Dec. 14 at the age of 82.

The community extends its heartfelt sympathy to the family members of all four worthy citizens, who will be sadly missed.

Readers are reminded that Interlakes Community Centre is closed until further notice.

Happy birthday, with added caviar, to our elders Jean Bishop, Kitty Carroll, Joan Foster, Doris Powell and Bill Jollymore.

100 Mile House