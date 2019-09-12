Removal and chipping service offered to residents

On Thursday, Sept. 12 there will be an orientation session in Clinton for community members to learn about the services provided by both Work BC and Community Futures, from employment assistance and training options to starting your own business. Everyone is invited to drop in for a chat about their interests over tea and coffee, and perhaps a treat.

The free event takes place in the Clinton Library meeting room at 1506 Tingley Avenue from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and again from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Community chipping service available

The Clinton and District Community Forest will host a Community Chipping Event on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents can leave their debris curbside, and the Asplundh truck and chipper will remove it.

The service — organized through a collaboration between the Community Forest, FireSmart Canada, and Asplundh Canada — will help locals FireSmart their properties this fall. For more information, contact Clinton’s Community Forest general manager Steve Law at adventuresports@shaw.ca.

First-ever Fall Fun Fest kicks off this weekend

Don’t forget: Clinton’s first-ever Fall Fun Fest is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Reg Conn Park. In addition to live music throughout the day, there are plenty of other exciting events lined up for locals to enjoy, and organizers are still seeking children aged 12 and under to participate in the Talent Show.

Organizer Jessica Lawrence is also seeking judges for that event who would be willing to offer up approximately two hours of their time on the day of the Fun Fest. To sign up, contact Lawrence by calling or texting 250-819-3359.

Fall Craft Sale set for October

The 11th annual Clinton Fall Craft Sale will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26 in the Memorial Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will feature handmade crafts, baking, jewellery, sewing, knitting, and much more, including food. Lunch options will be available in the form of chilli and soups.

The craft sale is a great chance to get a jump start on Christmas shopping while supporting Clinton’s CIB Beautification Society. To reserve a table, contact Yvette May by phone at 250-459-7725 or email her at ymay@bcwireless.com to obtain a vendor’s registration form. Tables are $20 per vendor.

Big Bar gives back to the community

Big Bar Lake held its third annual Artisans’ Market and Community Day at the Old Marriott Ranch on Marriott Road on Saturday, Aug. 31 with great success.

Money was raised at the event from the sale of pop, hamburgers, and hot dogs, and $290 was donated to the Clinton Food Bank. A further $260 was donated to the Peg Marriott Scholarship Fund at David Stoddart School from funds collected at the event’s Beer and Water Garden. Organizers reported that the water wasn’t much of a hit, but the beer sure was.