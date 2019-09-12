Removal and chipping service offered to residents

Raven Nyman’s regular correspondence for the Clinton area

On Thursday, Sept. 12 there will be an orientation session in Clinton for community members to learn about the services provided by both Work BC and Community Futures, from employment assistance and training options to starting your own business. Everyone is invited to drop in for a chat about their interests over tea and coffee, and perhaps a treat.

The free event takes place in the Clinton Library meeting room at 1506 Tingley Avenue from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and again from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Community chipping service available

The Clinton and District Community Forest will host a Community Chipping Event on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents can leave their debris curbside, and the Asplundh truck and chipper will remove it.

The service — organized through a collaboration between the Community Forest, FireSmart Canada, and Asplundh Canada — will help locals FireSmart their properties this fall. For more information, contact Clinton’s Community Forest general manager Steve Law at adventuresports@shaw.ca.

First-ever Fall Fun Fest kicks off this weekend

Don’t forget: Clinton’s first-ever Fall Fun Fest is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Reg Conn Park. In addition to live music throughout the day, there are plenty of other exciting events lined up for locals to enjoy, and organizers are still seeking children aged 12 and under to participate in the Talent Show.

Organizer Jessica Lawrence is also seeking judges for that event who would be willing to offer up approximately two hours of their time on the day of the Fun Fest. To sign up, contact Lawrence by calling or texting 250-819-3359.

Fall Craft Sale set for October

The 11th annual Clinton Fall Craft Sale will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26 in the Memorial Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will feature handmade crafts, baking, jewellery, sewing, knitting, and much more, including food. Lunch options will be available in the form of chilli and soups.

The craft sale is a great chance to get a jump start on Christmas shopping while supporting Clinton’s CIB Beautification Society. To reserve a table, contact Yvette May by phone at 250-459-7725 or email her at ymay@bcwireless.com to obtain a vendor’s registration form. Tables are $20 per vendor.

Big Bar gives back to the community

Big Bar Lake held its third annual Artisans’ Market and Community Day at the Old Marriott Ranch on Marriott Road on Saturday, Aug. 31 with great success.

Money was raised at the event from the sale of pop, hamburgers, and hot dogs, and $290 was donated to the Clinton Food Bank. A further $260 was donated to the Peg Marriott Scholarship Fund at David Stoddart School from funds collected at the event’s Beer and Water Garden. Organizers reported that the water wasn’t much of a hit, but the beer sure was.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.

Previous story
From the Free Press archives
Next story
Walking together for a cause: Parkinson SuperWalk sets record participation

Just Posted

Walking together for a cause: Parkinson SuperWalk sets record participation

More than 50 people attended the walk this year and raised over $2,000 for the cause

RCMP warn drivers not to pass stopped school buses

‘This is everyone’s responsibility’

BC Wildfire Service plans to conduct burns in the South Cariboo

Burns to take place near Bridge Lakes Ice Caves and Nolan Creek

Second bus route between Kamloops and Prince George denied

New route would have ‘adverse effect’ on existing operator

100 Mile and Clinton community forests to be audited

Report will be released to the public

VIDEO: B.C. farm rents out goats to mow lawns

‘These guys get in places that machines can’t’: farm proprietor Sonya Steiner

As three leaders prepare to debate, Trudeau accused of ducking record

Liberal leader to be absent from first debate, hosted by the Maclean’s and CityTV, in Toronto

Former B.C. cop who lost his leg in collision running against Elizabeth May

Ron Broda is running in the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding for the People’s Party of Canada

Does prayer have a place in the B.C. Legislature?

Study reviews 873 prayers from past 16 years for content, inclusivity

Chilliwack homeowners get rainbow driveway after city rejects Pride crosswalk

Dismayed by council decision they decide to display symbol of LGBTQ2 acceptance and diversity

Man shot dead at B.C. McDonald’s was brother of Surrey Six killer

Justin Haevischer had a lengthy wrap sheet

Police deny accusations in lawsuit filed in wake of Surrey cop-shooting suspect

Jason Victor Hernandez suing VPD after police mistook him for suspect in shooting of Transit cop in Surrey

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

Trudeau promises added incentives for first-time home buyers

Victoria, Vancouver and Toronto promised an increase in qualifying home prices to offset higher prices

Most Read