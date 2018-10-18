Reminder to clean chimneys before winter

The Watch Lake North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (WLNGLVFD) Interim Fire Chief Guy Poliseno would like to remind everyone who uses a fireplace and/or wood stove for heating, to have his or her chimney cleaned before the cold season approaches.

This will eliminate the build-up of creosote in the lining of your chimney and reduce the risk of chimney fires.

News needed

I try to write about the things that happen in our area, but I can only do that if I am made aware of the activities.

To the members of the clubs, organizations, groups and individuals of my area, please contact me to keep me informed on what is happening in our community.

If you have events, get-well, birthday or anniversary wishes or news that you would like to share, call or email the writer.

Special wishes

Bubbly birthday wishes goes to Vito Burtini for Oct. 25 and Ken Brennan for Oct. 31.

Calendar

– WLNGLVFD has fire practice every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. New volunteers are always welcome. If you can find the time, come and join.

– WLNGLVFD Auxiliary next meeting will be on Saturday, Oct 20 at 10 a.m. at the Shorty Horn Memorial Fire Hall (Hall #1).

– The Watch Lake-Green Lake Community Association meets every second Wednesday of each month at the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH). Social at 7 p.m. with the meeting at 7:30.

– The WL&DWI meets every third Wednesday of each month at the WLCH; meeting commencing at 11:30 a.m. Bring a lunch. New members are welcome.