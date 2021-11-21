A few early birds had seats but the majority of attendees stood in solemn silence for the ceremony. (Diana Forster photo - submitted)

A few early birds had seats but the majority of attendees stood in solemn silence for the ceremony. (Diana Forster photo - submitted)

Remembrance Day services held in Deka Lake

Diana Forster column

Sun and a cold wind greeted some 60 residents attending the Remembrance Day ceremony provided by Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society (MSCC) and Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department.

Opening remarks were read by Deka’s Retired Air Force Chief Warrant Officer Harv Allen, who summarized the many Canadian losses in previous wars and also detailed the history of MSCC’s venerable flag pole, which was generously donated and installed by previous Sulphurous residents, John and Janet Ius. It was given to John’s father in 1906 by the owners of Wallace Shipyards in North Vancouver, which operated through both world wars, and had been in his family ever since. The top of the pole came from a ship back in the 1800s.

Assistant Fire Chief Tom Nash read “In Flanders Fields,” and firefighter Pete Power raised the flag for the Last Post and two minutes of silence.

The Commitment to Remember was read by Georgie Westbrook, followed by firefighters laying a wreath.

The ceremony concluded with a choral rendering of Amazing Grace and O Canada before attendees withdrew to enjoy hot beverages.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crafters show off wares at Christmas Bazaar

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP are on scene near Lake City Secondary School Columneetza campus where staff and students are under lock-down due to a firearm-related investigation Friday, Nov. 19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Two in custody after lockdown at Lake City Secondary School Columneetza campus Williams Lake

Cariboo Regional District. (Williams Lake Tribune photo)
CRD temporarily halts foam packaging collection

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
Change in autism funding unacceptable

A few early birds had seats but the majority of attendees stood in solemn silence for the ceremony. (Diana Forster photo - submitted)
Remembrance Day services held in Deka Lake