Garlina, Sparky, Sparkles and Julie Machado hold Odessa Philip at the Garlic Fest in Lac la Hache. Submitted photo.

Record attendance at Garlic Festival

Barbara Hansen’s regular correspondence for the Lac la Hache area

The waiting and the anticipation are over for another year – and the majority says — it was another success, bigger and better than ever. The South Cariboo Garlic Festival had record attendance and more vendors this year. It’s not an easy job co-ordinating this event but director Jeanette McCrea makes it look easy – not everyone knows that she has to work incredibly hard all year long on this event. Thumbs up to you Jeanette, another job well done!

One of the biggest hurdles is always finding enough people to volunteer, to help with parking, working at the gate collecting entrance fees and then stamping hands. This year the director’s children and grandchildren helped out and they loved every minute of it – thank you all so much!

Fall activities

After the Garlic Fest is over all the fall activities get started. Most importantly the first thing that happens is that the children are heading back to school. They are excited and perhaps not paying attention, so please be extra careful driving and keep a watchful eye out for them.

Pickle ball

Pickle ball season at the arena is also coming to a close and a work bee is being scheduled for cleanup. Once that is done George Lee and a crew of volunteers will start to put the ice in. If this is something you would like to donate an hour or two in helping out, please call Lee on his cell at 250-644-6412. Any and all help is truly appreciated, thanking you in advance.

Bingo nights

Things are really heating up at the hall on Wednesday Bingo nights. Jackpots are steadily climbing upwards and there is an equal opportunity for all players to be the great prize winner. This week the prize will be $2,750 for a blackout within 56 numbers. Come on out and join us, you are guaranteed to have a super great time. The plan is once the big prize is gone, the volunteers will be taking a much deserved two week holiday break.

Thrift Store

There is approximately one month left for the Thrift Store to be open for the season. Donations are pouring in steadily so if you haven’t stopped by recently, please do so, you may spot that treasure you have been wanting or looking for.

Hours of operation for the Thrift Store are Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crib

Lastly, the event that everyone has been waiting for has been scheduled for Saturday, Sept 14. There will be a crib tournament held at the OAPO starting at 10 a.m. The cost of this event is $10 and a spaghetti lunch is included. See you all there!

Keeping bees in the Cariboo: Local producers bring awareness to honey fraud

