Ranchers furious with ‘senseless shootings’

40 YEARS AGO: Ranchers in the 100 Mile House area were furious after a string of senseless cattle shootings. While ranchers are used to losing some cattle to the elements and predators, the deliberate killing of their cows by unknown hunters were causing some to mutter about lynching the perpetrators. 100 Mile RCMP agreed there was a problem and investigated the issue but due to the isolated nature of the crimes, it was difficult to bring any charges.

30 YEARS AGO: The 11,365-acre Monical Ranch was bought by a Japanese company for an undisclosed amount of money. The purchaser, Elleair Canada Inc., an affiliate of Daio Paper Corp., planned to develop a resort on the land stretching from 104 to 113 Mile on both sides of Highway 97. Elleair spokesman Tony Knight said any development of the 68 separate parcels of land would be done “in harmony with the surrounding area and its natural attractions.”

20 YEARS AGO: The historical spirit of the South Cariboo was strong and vibrant as 100 Mile House welcomed the BC 2000 Millenium Book to town. The book was escorted through town to the Lodge Conference Centre by horseback riders, as – at 74 bounds – it was too heavy to be carried on horseback. A wide range of pioneers and special residents, including Lillian Cecil, the wife of Lord Martin Cecil, were invited to sign the book by then-mayor Donna Barnett.

10 YEARS AGO: The work of 100 Mile General Hospital’s volunteer candy stripers was recognized for making a difference to hospital patients. Started in 1966, the year the hospital opened, candy stripers were student volunteers between the ages of 13 and 18 who wore red and white striped shirts and assisted hospital staff by doing simple tasks like visiting with patients or changing a water jug. The program was run by the 100 Mile District Hospital Auxillary.

100 Mile House