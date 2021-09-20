A series of videos welcoming new students to Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School is currently available on the school’s YouTube channel. (Photo submitted)

PSO offers new virtual welcome

New students can now watch videos online to introduce them to high school

A new way to virtually welcome students and their families at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School launched last week with a series of online videos.

The project is a collaboration between PSO and Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy and features five different videos on YouTube, which offer a virtual tour of the school, an introduction to staff and administrators and an overview of some of the school’s clubs.

In addition to familiarizing new Grade 8 students with the school, the initiative aims to help parents feel more acquainted with their children’s school lives as well, according to CCPL facilitator Tammy Levesque-Holyk.

“Our goal is for families to feel more connected to their children’s classroom and school and to be more involved in their children’s learning, because we know that students do better when we all work together,” Levesque-Holyk said.

The video series was filmed by returning PSO students who jumped at the chance to take the lead in the project, along with help from admin staff member Nicki Jackson.

“The students also shared information about what to expect when they come to PSO,” Levesque-Holyk said. “We tried to cover as many questions as possible that could arise from Grade 8 families.”

As an added incentive to watch the videos, families can enter into a draw for a grand prize Samsung Galaxy tablet – donated by CCPL – once they’ve completed each installment in the series. An early bird deadline is set for Sept. 20 for an extra entry into the draw; The final day to enter the contest is Oct. 1.

A link to the videos can be found on the PSO Facebook page as well as at www.sd27.bc.ca

For more info, call or text 250-395-5321.


