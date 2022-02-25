PSO Celebrates Black Canadians for Black History Month

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary students are honouring some of Canada’s most accomplished black citizens this month.

As part of Black History Month, students have put together a display to showcase information and hand-drawn portraits of 12 black Canadians. The display includes two Olympians, two musicians and Canada’s first black member of Parliament – all of whom aren’t in school textbooks.

The display is a collaboration between Lianne Heales’ art class and PSO’s Amnesty Club.

Junaya Nielsen said each member of the club chose a particular person and researched their backgrounds to pair with the art created by Heales’ art class. She said she was pleased with the broad spectrum of people they ended up representing.

Nielsen chose Lincoln Alexander, a lawyer who became the first black Parliament member and Canada’s first black cabinet member. For his long career of public service Jan. 21 was named Lincoln Alexander Day in 2014.

“He’s such a big historical figure and I feel people don’t recognize his presence and what he’s done for our government,” Nielsen said. “Not many people know black Canadian figures. Everyone knows Martin Luther King Jr. but not many Canadians know (these people.)”

Sarah Carter, an Amnesty Club member, said the club has committed to recognizing a human rights campaign every month this year with either an event or a display.

“There’s a lot of racism still going on around the world and in our legal system and part of that is because we aren’t taught about Black figures in our history class in school,” Carter said. “It’s all white figures, which isn’t how history was, so it’s important to make sure people learn about black history.”

As a member of both the club and the art class, Carter chose to raise awareness about Violet King, Canada’s first black female lawyer. She said it took the class about two weeks to finish all the portraits.

“I’m happy it came together. We weren’t sure we were going to have enough time to get it all together for February but hopefully, students will come and learn a little bit about our history,” Carter said.

Ava Pettman said it’s especially important to get the word to help students of colour feel represented, as the PSO student body is predominately white.

“When we talk about people of colour we often talk about racism, so I think it’s really important to have Black History Month where you celebrate the good history behind communities of colour,” Pettman said.

Daylee White, a Grade 9 art student, said she was happy so many students participated and accurately captured the likenesses of their chosen subjects.

Grade 12 student Nolan Stusrud sketched two Canadian athletes – Harry Jerome and Andre De Grasse. Stusrud used a pencil for De Grasse and ink for Jerome and was pleased with his work.

“They’re unique and they stand out. It took me a day and a half to do both,” Stusrud said. “I think it’s important to celebrate Black History Month because it’s an important part of our society right now with Black Lives Matter. I think with my pieces being inspired by the Olympics, it’s important to draw inspiration from black athletes.”



Andre De Grasse by Nolan Stusrud. A six-time Olympic medalist, De Grasse is the first Candian sprinter to win three medals in a single Olympics.

Violet King by Sarah Carter. King was the first Black female lawyer in Canada and the first Black lawyer to get a law degree in Alberta.

Donovan Bailey set the world record for the 100m dash in Atlanta in 1996 with a running time of 9.84 seconds.

Anne Cools was the first Black member of the Canadian Senate where she served for over 30 years.

Lincoln Alexander was Canada’s first Black Member of Parliament and later Cabinet Minister. Jan. 21 is recognized by the Canadian government as Lincoln Alexander Day.

Doctor Anderson Ruffin Abbott was born in 1837 and was the first Candian-born Black person to graduate from medical school. During the course of his life, Abbott was one of the doctors who cared for US President Abraham Lincoln after he was shot and was named aide-de-camp on the Staff of the Commanding Officers of New York in 1892.

Harry Jerome by Nolan Stusrud. Jerome was a member of the Canadian track and field team during the 1960s and set several world records including the 100-meter record at 10 seconds in 1960 and the 100-yard dash in 9.3 seconds in 1961.

Violet Desmond stood against racist and sexist inequality for all her life. In 1946 Desmond refused to leave the whites-only section of the Roseland Movie Theatre in New Glasglow Novia Scotia and was put in prison for standing her ground.

Oscar Peterson was a jazz pianist from Montreal who won CBC’s national music competition at the age of 14 in 1939 and continued to perform live even after a 1993 stroke reduced the use of his left hand.