PSO Celebrates Black Canadians for Black History Month

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary students are honouring some of Canada’s most accomplished black citizens this month.
As part of Black History Month, students have put together a display to showcase information and hand-drawn portraits of 12 black Canadians. The display includes two Olympians, two musicians and Canada’s first black member of Parliament – all of whom aren’t in school textbooks.
The display is a collaboration between Lianne Heales’ art class and PSO’s Amnesty Club.
Junaya Nielsen said each member of the club chose a particular person and researched their backgrounds to pair with the art created by Heales’ art class. She said she was pleased with the broad spectrum of people they ended up representing.
Nielsen chose Lincoln Alexander, a lawyer who became the first black Parliament member and Canada’s first black cabinet member. For his long career of public service Jan. 21 was named Lincoln Alexander Day in 2014.
“He’s such a big historical figure and I feel people don’t recognize his presence and what he’s done for our government,” Nielsen said. “Not many people know black Canadian figures. Everyone knows Martin Luther King Jr. but not many Canadians know (these people.)”
Sarah Carter, an Amnesty Club member, said the club has committed to recognizing a human rights campaign every month this year with either an event or a display.
“There’s a lot of racism still going on around the world and in our legal system and part of that is because we aren’t taught about Black figures in our history class in school,” Carter said. “It’s all white figures, which isn’t how history was, so it’s important to make sure people learn about black history.”
As a member of both the club and the art class, Carter chose to raise awareness about Violet King, Canada’s first black female lawyer. She said it took the class about two weeks to finish all the portraits.
“I’m happy it came together. We weren’t sure we were going to have enough time to get it all together for February but hopefully, students will come and learn a little bit about our history,” Carter said.
Ava Pettman said it’s especially important to get the word to help students of colour feel represented, as the PSO student body is predominately white.
“When we talk about people of colour we often talk about racism, so I think it’s really important to have Black History Month where you celebrate the good history behind communities of colour,” Pettman said.
Daylee White, a Grade 9 art student, said she was happy so many students participated and accurately captured the likenesses of their chosen subjects.
Grade 12 student Nolan Stusrud sketched two Canadian athletes – Harry Jerome and Andre De Grasse. Stusrud used a pencil for De Grasse and ink for Jerome and was pleased with his work.
“They’re unique and they stand out. It took me a day and a half to do both,” Stusrud said. “I think it’s important to celebrate Black History Month because it’s an important part of our society right now with Black Lives Matter. I think with my pieces being inspired by the Olympics, it’s important to draw inspiration from black athletes.”
