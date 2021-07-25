PRIME TIME: 108 Heritage Market great place to visit, sell wares

Maggie Pugh and Marianne Lawrence find the Heritage Market is a great place to hang out and visit. (Kelly SInoski photo -100 Mile Free Press). Judith Halliday is testing the Heritage Market at the 108 Heritage site for gluten-free treats. (Kelly Sinoski photo -100 Mile Free Press) Maggie Pugh and Marianne Lawrence find the Heritage Market is a great place to hang out and visit. (Kelly SInoski photo -100 Mile Free Press). Maggie Pugh and Marianne Lawrence find the Heritage Market is a great place to hang out and visit. (Kelly SInoski photo -100 Mile Free Press).

When it comes to hanging out and socializing, Marianne Lawrence said there’s no better place than the Heritage Market at the 108 Heritage site.

The market, which runs every Saturday during the summer, has continued to grow over the years, from just a handful of vendors to more than 24 this year. Lawrence, who is in her second season selling her plants and preserves at the market, comes out each weekend rain or shine.

“It just nice to come out and meet the people and still be out,” said Lawrence, who was sharing a table with her friend Maggie Pugh from Williams Lake. “Of course, we’ve got such a beautiful area. We visit, we get to know people, we make friends. And you get to sell what you’re interested in.”

Even on a rainy Saturday, people turned out with their wares – from homemade dog treats and soaps to wood carvings, handsewn bags and wood carvings. Pugh, who has come out for the first time this year, was selling crocheted items and wool for a friend who had to close down her shop – Me and My Bright Ideas – in Williams Lake due to poor health. She also sells little wooden houses her husband carves.

Meanwhile, Judith Halliday, out for the first time this year, is hawking gluten-free treats, which appear to be in big demand.

“I thought it will just try it, test the market,” she said, adding she only makes recipes that have been tested by her sister, who has celiac disease. “I’ve been impressed with the turnout and the number of vendors. Even last week when the weather was terrible a lot of people showed up and I pretty much sold out of everything. It’s fun.”

Ulli Vogler, who helps to organize the market and sells her own veggies and Sunflower teas, credits COVID-19 to helping to build the market in terms of both vendors and buyers. “It took us a little bit to get to this number but I think it’s a positive out of COVID,” she said. “People really want to support us and it gives them the opportunity to sell their local products.”

Both Pugh and Lawrence said the market is a great place for seniors to hang out in 100 Mile House, especially since the seniors’ centre has been closed.

“People are looking for that camaraderie more than ever,” Lawrence said. “People have commented, you can tell they’re happy to be out.”

100 Mile House