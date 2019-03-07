Pot luck supper in 70 Mile

A pot luck supper will be held at the 70 Mile Community Hall on Mar. 16. A roast pork dinner will be provided and those attending are asked to bring a side dish, salad, or dessert. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the meal is served at 6 p.m. The cost is $10 per person. Please call Miriam at 250-456-7531 to let her know that you will be there.

At the previous dinner, held Feb. 23, about 65 people attended and all had a good time. There was lots of food.

SMAC news

Seventy Mile Access Centre will hold a general meeting on Mar. 13 at 10:00 a.m. at the centre. Everyone is welcome.

VFD news

The 70 Mile Fire Department will hold their Annual General Meeting on Mar. 26 at 7 p.m. at the fire hall on Willow Drive. All are welcome to attend but only members are allowed to vote. If you have questions to ask or if you want information on the operations of the department you should attend.

The next fire practice is scheduled for Mar. 19 at 6 p.m. at the fire hall. New volunteers are welcome.

Drop In

The drop in centre at the 70 Mile Community Hall has been drawing around 10 people per day. It is open Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m. Coffee is available each day and soup is available on Tuesday.

Bookmobile

The Thompson Nicola bookmobile will be in the area on Mar. 8. It will be at the South Green Lake Fire Hall from 10 to 11 a.m. and at the 70 Mile General Store from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.