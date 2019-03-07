Pot luck supper in 70 Mile

Victor Popiel’s regular correspondence for the 70 Mile area

A pot luck supper will be held at the 70 Mile Community Hall on Mar. 16. A roast pork dinner will be provided and those attending are asked to bring a side dish, salad, or dessert. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the meal is served at 6 p.m. The cost is $10 per person. Please call Miriam at 250-456-7531 to let her know that you will be there.

At the previous dinner, held Feb. 23, about 65 people attended and all had a good time. There was lots of food.

SMAC news

Seventy Mile Access Centre will hold a general meeting on Mar. 13 at 10:00 a.m. at the centre. Everyone is welcome.

VFD news

The 70 Mile Fire Department will hold their Annual General Meeting on Mar. 26 at 7 p.m. at the fire hall on Willow Drive. All are welcome to attend but only members are allowed to vote. If you have questions to ask or if you want information on the operations of the department you should attend.

The next fire practice is scheduled for Mar. 19 at 6 p.m. at the fire hall. New volunteers are welcome.

Drop In

The drop in centre at the 70 Mile Community Hall has been drawing around 10 people per day. It is open Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m. Coffee is available each day and soup is available on Tuesday.

Bookmobile

The Thompson Nicola bookmobile will be in the area on Mar. 8. It will be at the South Green Lake Fire Hall from 10 to 11 a.m. and at the 70 Mile General Store from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Previous story
Stolen hamburger returned to B.C. restaurant with side of shame

Just Posted

Loon Lake Road mom gives birth on side of Highway 97

“It did really help us knowing the ambulance was at least on its way”

The 100 Mile Wranglers face tough battle with Revelstoke after eliminating Sicamous

‘If we’re going to try to match them, we need everybody contributing’

Four babies born at Cariboo Memorial Hospital since maternity unit closure

Six Cariboo babies born in Kamloops

Driver goes down 40-foot embankment after losing control near 108 Mile Ranch

The weekly police report from the 100 Mile House and area RCMP

Quesnel Kangaroos claim first CIHL playoff championship in eight seasons

Roos beat Terrace River Kings 9-3 after scoring seven unanswered goals in second period

Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

“I was not aware of that erosion of trust. As prime minister and leader of the federal ministry…

Most expensive new car ever: Bugatti sells for $19 million

A one-off Bugatti luxury sports car displayed at the Geneva auto show has sold for $18.9 million

French Cardinal resigns over sexual abuse cover-up

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin was found guilty of covering up sexual abuse

Can Zuckerberg really make a privacy-friendly Facebook?

Facebook will also display similar advertising on the privacy-protected messaging services

Edler plays hero with OT winner as Canucks beat Leafs 3-2

Vancouver has 10 wins in last 11 home games versus Toronto

COLUMN: National internet access plan needed in next federal budget

Garth Frizzell is a Councillor for the City of Prince George and Second Vice President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Attempted murder, sex assault charges laid in stabbing of cop, woman outside B.C. school

Manoj George, 49, of Delta is now facing a total of 10 charges in relation to the incident on Feb. 20

B.C. school gets Rick Hansen Foundation’s first ‘gold’ accessibility rating

Rick Hansen Secondary was paid a visit by its namesake, who announced the accolade

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice to investigate B.C. legislature affair

Beverley McLachlin retained to examine allegations of officer spending

Most Read