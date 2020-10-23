Police warns public not to fall prey to CRA tax scam

CRA does not have the ability to apply for arrest warrants for unpaid taxes.

100 Mile House RCMP is reminding the public to be wary of calls from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) informing them that there are warrants out for their arrest for unpaid taxes.

The caller asks for personal information, such as Social Insurance number and date of birth to confirm the individual’s identity and threatens that the RCMP will execute an imaginary warrant if information or payment is not provided. Often the caller asks for payment of unpaid taxes” in i-Tunes, Google Play or prepaid Visa cards.

The Government of Canada/CRA will not take or request payment of taxes in anything other than Canadian currency through a secure payment process and never over the phone, Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said. Secondly, the CRA does not have the ability to process or apply for arrest warrants for unpaid taxes nor will RCMP attend a residence for CRA warrants as they do not exist.

Neilsen reminds residents to not personal information over the phone and do not pay your taxes over the phone at all. Once the money is transferred it is nearly impossible to investigate as the money is sent to countries that do not see this as an offence and will not work with local law enforcement.

Break-and-enters

100 Mile House RCMP is investigating a reported break-and-enter in the 5900-block of Thorsteinson Road in Buffalo Creek. Sometime overnight on Oct. 16, unknown suspects broke into the property and took two ATVs – a 660cc Grizzly and a 450cc Kodiak – a table saw, a chainsaw, a Honda 6500 generator and several other smaller items along with a 1995 Trails West model horse trailer and a large quantity of gas from a standing fuel tank. A black Suburban was also damaged.

On 17, police were called to a break-and-enter at a local business in the 300-block of Taylor Avenue in 100 Mile House. The suspects entered several vehicles left in the compound for repair, while one vehicle is missing its stereo. There are no suspects or witnesses to this event.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 250-395-2456 Crime Stoppers BC at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).