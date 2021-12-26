Pine beetle only sixth top concern in B.C. in 2005

27 YEARS AGO (1994): The District of 100 Mile House council raised eyebrows and controversy with a change to its indemnity by-law. Council members who chose to stay with friends rather than a hotel while on business were now entitled to a $50 a night allowance so they could take their hosts out for dinner or buy them a gift. The Free Press conducted a survey of other local governments and found that this practice was not the norm. “Fifty dollars a night? Whoa, that’s rick. That’s steep,” provincial legislature comptroller Ian Fraser said.

22 YEARS AGO (1999): Three high school students were helping local non-profits jump into the digital frontier. Grade 12 students Kurtis Sidor and Chris Boltor and Grade 10 student Peter Wilsey developed websites for the PSO parents’ Advisory Council, the 100 Mile Nordics and the North Central District Athletics Association, respectively. All of them hoped to get a job in the high technology field. Information Technology teacher Mark Doolan said the sector was expected to grow by 100 percent in the next decade.

16 YEARS AGO (2005): While the mountain pine beetle was the top concern for residents of the Interior it ranked only sixth across the province, according to a survey by the Chilcotin Beetle Action Coalition. The coalition found the beetle ranked behind health care, softwood lumber, unemployment, education and labour issues. 100 Mile Mayor Donna Barnett, the coalition’s vice-chair, said she believed that most of the public outside of the Interior didn’t understand the long-term impacts the beetle would have or simply weren’t aware of the issue at all.

11 YEARS AGO (2010): After owning the 100 Mile House A&W for almost 16 years Jeff and Bev Kendy sold the business. Jeff said they first opened the restaurant on Valentine’s Day in 1995 and sunk “every cent they had” into the venture. It proved to be a good investment as the business took off for the Kendys, who even added another room to the restaurant when people started leaving because they couldn’t get a place to sit. Jeff said they sold the business to Wyatt McMurray, of Cache Creek, so they could manage the 108 Golf Resort, something they’d always wanted to do.



