Cody Wooden and Kaylei Jacobson were among the first to hit the dance floor at the PSO Winter Formal Dance on Jan. 21. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

Peter Skene Ogden students let loose during annual Winter Formal

‘We are going to be remodelling the courtyards’

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary students danced into the night during the Winter Formal on Jan. 21.

The event, for Grade 10 to 12 students ran from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. inside the school’s gym.

“It was awesome,” said Ray Kline, a teacher who helped organize the dance.

New Age Entertainment provided the music for the night and took to Facebook to say how much of a blast the night was.

“The kids came to dance and dance they did,” the post read. “It’s funny how all the oldies outweigh the new music.”

According to Kline, a total of 105 tickets were sold. An exact amount raised was not confirmed but said the proceeds will be going towards enhancing some of the areas around the school.

“We are going to be remodelling the courtyards in stages,” said Kline. “The first stage will focus on building raised planters.”

Posts on social media show almost every student on the dance floor dancing.

“Students enjoyed dressing up for a formal event.”

