Bobbie Crane (seated in middle) teaches her class how to paint during a lesson on May 4. Raven Nyman photo.

Painting instructor brings goodwill to Friendship Centre fundraiser in 100 Mile House

Lac La Hache artist Bobbie Crane instructs at the second annual Stemete7uw’I Painting Party

For Lac la Hache artist Bobbie Crane, the second annual Stemete7uw’I Painting Party fundraiser was not just about raising funds for the organization, but about spreading goodwill to the community.

“It’s kind of a win-win situation for me,” said Crane. “It’s not just the advertising, but it’s goodwill. You give back to the community that supports you.”

The fundraiser, which took the form of a painting party on Saturday, May 4, was held at the Friendship Centre in 100 Mile House at 106 Blackstock Road.

In all, 13 individuals participated in the event, following Crane’s step-by-step instructions to paint the silhouette of a stag standing atop a grassy knoll beneath the moonlight. The scene, titled Alluring Twilight, was painted on 12” x 16” canvas using acrylic paint provided by Crane.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and included a lunch break at noon. All proceeds from the fundraiser, which charged $45 per person, will be used to support the Friendship Centre and its operations.

Read More: Lac la Hache-based artist’s nature paintings on display at the Showcase Gallery

The cost of the event included all necessary art supplies and instruction from Crane, as well as a fresh lunch of moose stew and bannock, made by one of the students in the class.

The Friendship Centre was full of happy painters and plenty of laughter on Saturday as participants shared jokes and smiles while following Crane’s lead.

“There’s a few ladies here who have never picked up a paintbrush before really,” said Crane. “If you go around and have a look at what they’ve done, it’s truly amazing.”

Rob Diether is the coordinator at the Friendship Centre, which has been up and running for almost four years. Diether echoed Crane’s statements and called the fundraiser a great success — no empty seats were found at the event.

“It went really well,” he said. “Great little turnout, just enough people.”

Crane offers her teaching services to a variety of other fundraising events and told the Free Press that her paid classes offer her the freedom to volunteer for events like this one, helping her to spread goodwill as she paints and teaches others to unleash their creativity in turn.

To receive regular updates on Crane’s upcoming paint workshops and fundraisers, visit her webpage at http://bobbiecraneart.ca/ or find her on Facebook at Bobbie Crane Art.

raven.nyman@100milefreepress.net

