Northern Pygmy-Owl by Susan Gower in the Gateway/Buffalo Creek area.

Owl fun at Christmas bird count

A rare Northern Hawk-Owl, Northern Pygmy-Owl and out-of-season Yellow-headed Blackbird were among the birds found during the newly revived 100 Mile Christmas bird count.

Birders also recorded sightings of the Northern American Dipper and Northern Pygmy-Owl as they covered a circle 24 kilometres around 100 Mile House on Dec. 17.

Different teams were assigned to different parts of the circle in an attempt to get an accurate count of bird populations.

The count, which occurred from sunrise to sunset, was the first to be held in the area in the past few years.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Northern Shrike by Susan Gower in the Gateway/Buffalo Creek area.

A Northern Hawk-Owl is a rare find. (photo by Barry Porter)

An out-of-season Yellow-headed Blackbird (photo by Sandy Proulx).

Previous story
Clinton Christmas: ‘tiny village, giant heart’

Just Posted

American Dipper in Bridge Creek. Photo is by Sandy Proulx.
Owl fun at Christmas bird count

A rare Northern Hawk-Owl, Northern Pygmy-Owl and out-of-season Yellow-headed Blackbird were among… Continue reading

(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Cariboo Christmas carollers

The entire student body of Lac La Hache’s Elementary School last week… Continue reading

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. Do you know about the history of Santa? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

How much do you really know about the iconic Dec. 25 holiday and its traditions?

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Church pastor in 105 Mile fined $2,300 in violation of public health orders

100 Mile RCMP issued violation ticket following investigation on Dec. 20.

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 is seen through Christmas lights, in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
70 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Outbreak numbers remain mostly unchanged, except for care homes in Central Okanagan

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands have been given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
Canada ‘stole Christmas’ says Vancouver Island’s aquaculture industry

Federal decision to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms has sent shivers across northern Vancouver Island

A young boy, part of several asylum seeking families participating in a Las Posadas event at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, peers into the U.S. from Agua Prieta, Mexico Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, seen from Douglas, Ariz. People on each side of the border celebrate Las Posadas as they have done for decades, a centuries-old tradition practiced in Mexico re-enacts Mary and Joseph's search for refuge in Bethlehem through songs, with several of the families attending stuck south of the border, their lives in limbo with U.S. proceedings suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
People yearn to connect across borders amid pandemic holiday

Families across the world are disconnected, but perhaps none more than those on opposite sides of a border

(The Canadian Press)
VIDEO: Treats children leave for Santa around the world

It varies country to country

Sparke the Christmas Light’s mysterious backstory has been revealed after the creator Donald Shupe reached out to The News.
Do you remember Sparkle the Christmas Light?

Creator of popular 80s/90s light discusses item’s origin, wants to see it revived

COVID-19 cases broken down by local health area for Dec. 13-19, 2020. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection hotspots reach into remote Interior, North

Isolated areas offer greater difficulty for public health

Christmas decorations are displayed at a Lowe’s store Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Northglenn, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Canadians drop average holiday shopping to $200 each as pandemic takes hit on budget

Only one-in-four Canadians said they would be exchanging gifts

Most Read