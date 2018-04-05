Over 100 children at Easter Egg Hunt

“The good thing was that the Easter bunny did not scare anyone”

Approximately 120 children came out to the Third Annual Easter Egg Hunt organized by the 100 Mile Free Press and Canlan Ice Sports at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

“There were amazing prizes. There were bikes, books and more. There even was a prize for a horse camp. There was a boy, he got the horse camp prize he was so excited,” according to 9-year-old Kim Baechmann, one of the children participating in the Easter Egg hunt, who also won one of the horse camp prizes.

Organizer Martina Dopf said it was great to see all the painted faces running around looking for eggs.

“Surprisingly, although a little chilly, the weather was in our favour and we saw many families taking part in this free community event. Thanks to all the great sponsors. It didn’t cost the families a single penny.”

She thanks 100 Mile House Lions Club for providing hot dogs and the 108 Lions club for handing out balloons, as well as all the people and companies who donated time or prizes to make the event a success.

“I’m already looking forward to next year’s Easter Egg Hunt,” says Dopf.

Baechmann had an interesting perspective of the day.

“The good thing was that the Easter bunny did not scare anyone.”

