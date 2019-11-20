Santa and Mrs. Claus at the 100 Mile House Airport. File photo.

Organizers anticipate 100 Mile House Santa Claus parade

‘We are really excited to have Santa and Mrs. Claus fly into 100 Mile’

The Annual Santa Claus parade is set to hit the streets on Friday, Nov. 22., with the theme, a traditional Christmas.

According to Janet Lilly, one of the organizers, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be touching down around 4 p.m. at the 100 Mile airport an hour and a half prior to the parade. Children can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus inside the lobby of the South Cariboo Rec Centre before heading to the parade. Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School Grads will also be selling cotton candy at the meet and greet as a fundraiser.

“We are really excited to have Santa and Mrs. Claus fly into 100 Mile,” said Lilly. “If people want to bring their kids, they will be arriving at 4 p.m., so park by the arena. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be walking over for a meet and greet inside the lobby.”

The parade will start a 5:30 p.m.

“In previous years, we have asked the public to not park on Birch Avenue during the parade,” said Lilly in regards to people who parked regardless. “We would like to remind people again, to please not park on Birch Avenue after 4 p.m.”

Lilly said the judging of floats will be between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and parade marshalls will be on-site at 4:30 p.m.

Related: 100 Mile Santa Claus Parade shaping up to trek Birch Avenue

“This year, we are doing things differently,” said Lilly. “We won’t be doing a parade line-up, if people would like to be closer to the front of the parade, are advised to come early.”

Ribbons will be awarded for each category: most creative commercial and non-commercial float, best effort by school, best effort by individual and best effort by a walking group.

“It sounds like we are going to have a lot of participation,” said Lilly.

In accordance with the parade, the Moonlight Madness shopping event will also be happening that evening. Stores along Birch Avenue and around the community will be having sales so residents can get some of their Christmas shopping out of the way.

“I think we will surpass what we had last year,” said Lilly of the parade. “We are really looking forward to seeing the little kids.”

