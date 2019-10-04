Oktoberfest brings the Yodel to the 108 Mile Ranch

The Oktoberfest in 108 Mile Ranch, organized by the 108 Lions, will have a different menu this year, according to Ingrid Meyer, one of the organizers.

“We’re gonna do, this year, schnitzel, bavarian meatloaf and the German style potato salad and of course the pretzels and we’re going to have… the plum cake and apple cake for dessert.”

There will be four people making life music by the South Tyrolean Yodel Duo as well of plenty of games such as the “nailing game.”

“You have to nail a big nail in as fast as you can and the fastest is getting prize.”

Other games will include a beer stein holding contest, during contestants will have to hold a stein filled with water as long as they can, explains Meyer. With a laugh, she says they don’t really watch the time.

“You’d be surprised how many ladies are actually really strong. I could never do that. The nailing game [was] won by a lady last year I think as well.”

They’ll also choose the best outfit for people who, for example, dress in lederhosen.

She thanks Country Prime Meats for donating the door and winning prizes as well as the Lac la Hache Bakery for donating the pretzels and the dessert. Jackson’s Social Club and Brew House will be providing the beer.

People should come out just to have a good time and maybe do some dancing, says Meyer, adding that she’s expecting a 100 people to come out for sure. The event is not open to minors because of the liquor licence.

“You can come when you are 100. There’s no age limit up there.”

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Lac la Hache Bakery, Donex Pharmacy and the 108 Supermarket. The 108 Lions will also provide safe rides home.

The event is on Oct. 5 with doors opening at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 at the 108 Community Hall.

Most Read