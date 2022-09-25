Oktoberfest back on for Oct. 1 in 108 Mile Ranch

Tickets are still available for this year’s event

Dust off your lederhosen and grab a mug of beer, Oktoberfest is returning to the 108 Mile Ranch.

The event, organized by the 108 Mile Ranch Lions Club, is set to take place Saturday, Oct. 1 at the 108 Community Centre. Lead organizer Ingrid Meyer said this is the sixth time the Lions put on an Oktoberfest for the community.

“The last one was in 2019 and of course, we’re so very happy to have the Oktoberfest finally back,” Meyer said. “We try to keep it as traditional as we can.”

Doors open for the event at 6 p.m. with dinner, partially catered by the Lac La Hache Bakery, served at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available for $35 at Donex Pharmacy & Department Store and the 108 Mile Supermarket. This year, she said, they’re getting their draft beer from Pacific Western Brewing in Prince George.

In Meyer’s native Germany, Oktoberfest is the world’s largest travelling beer and fun fair, typically lasting for three weeks. In the South Cariboo, it’s a celebration of German culture, music and cuisine.

Meyer said in addition to live music and food, they’ll be running several games for attendees to participate in. This will include a contest where participants compete to see who can hold a pitcher of water in the air the longest and a prize for the best traditional outfit, as voted on by attendees.

“It’s altogether a fun evening with games, dance and dinner,” Meyer said. “I love doing it, Oktoberfest in the Cariboo is a long-lasting tradition. It was done, before I came to the Cariboo, in Lac La Hache and Williams Lake.”

All proceeds from the event, which Meyer expects will attract 100 people, go to funding the 108 Mile Lions’ programs and activities. She said all of their projects are local and directly benefit the community.

Meyer said anyone with questions can contact her at 250-791-5663.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

