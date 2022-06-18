(Black Press file photo)

Okanagan-based group ready for B.C.-wide celebration of collector cars

July 9 is recognized as Collector Car Appreciation Day in the province

July 2022 is Collector Car Appreciation Month in B.C. and one Okanagan-based group is going the extra mile to celebrate the occasion.

The Specialty Vehicle Association of B.C. has organized a drive-by car rally across the South Okanagan on July 9, a day proclaimed in the province as one dedicated to collector vehicles.

This year will mark the ninth in which the organization has represented the province in celebrating collector cars.

The group will drive from Summerland to Osoyoos, before going to a farm in Cawston for a car show and community barbecue, according to Specialty Vehicle Association of B.C. president Bob Kelly.

“The car shows donate to local charities and what the collector car community gives back through charities and tourism is very underrated,” he said.

It was in April 1980 when the province first recognized the non-profit organization and its dedication to preserving the collector vehicle hobby in B.C. Since then, Kelly has led the group by organizing various car shows in support of local charities, hospitals, seniors’ programs and school projects.

“Collector Car Appreciation Month is an opportunity to publicly acknowledge the present and past contributions of British Columbia’s collector vehicle community to the economic, social and cultural development of this province,” a proclamation from the province reads.

Most recently, the group stopped by 10 different senior facilities from Summerland to Osoyoos in vehicles like the Model A Ford coupe, 1956 Mercury truck, 1965 Mustang and 1967 Chevrolet Nova.

