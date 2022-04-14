Nominations sought for best South Cariboo business

Submissions are still open for the q00 Mile Free Press’s 2022 Reader’s Choice Contest. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Entries are still open for the 100 Mile Free Press’s 2022 Reader’s Choice Contest.

Until Monday, April 18, anyone can nominate their favourite South Cariboo business in one of five categories, including food and drink, shopping, fun and recreation, health and fitness and services. Free Press publisher Martina Dopf said she has already received 700 nominations and is hoping for more.

She thanked those who have already put in their nominations so far.

”It is a high five to our business owners and service providers,” Dopf said. “It’s a great way to show your appreciation for local businesses, people and service providers who make our community great.”

Submissions are accepted online via 100milefreepress.net/contests and by clicking on the South Cariboo’s #1 2022 tab.

After the nomination process ends on Monday, the contest will then open for general voting. Anyone from the public can vote for any of the nominated businesses until April 30 when the polls close.

The winners in each category, including the overall title of Number One Business, will be announced in the May 12th edition of the 100 Mile Free Press. Dopf said the winner will take home a “Voted South Cariboo’s #1” badge and bragging rights.



