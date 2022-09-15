New circulation clerk joins Free Press

Bonny Banas is looking forward to working for her town’s local newspaper

Bonny Banas has joined the 100 Mile Free Press as its new circulation clerk/administrative co-ordinator. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Bonny Banas has always thought working at the 100 Mile Free Press would be interesting.

Banas, 59, said she knew several people who worked at the paper over the years, including former publisher Chris Nickless. When an opportunity to become the Free Press’ new circulation clerk/administrative co-ordinator came up she decided to experience the warm atmosphere of its office for herself.

“It’s kind of intriguing and exciting so far. It’s like when you go to one of those escape rooms,” Banas said. “You’re trying to figure out all these little puzzles and try to put everything together.”

Over the years Banas said she’s been something of a “Jill of all trades.” She’s worked as a flagger, a grocery clerk and as a front-end clerk for Greyhound to name but a few jobs.

“I always find adventure somewhere and it’s nice to go to different places, meet new people and learn new things.”

Before starting at the Free Press, Banas said she took an accounting and bookkeeping certificate program through Career City College in Kelowna. Banas said the skills they taught her are serving her well in her new position.

When not working, Banas said she enjoys spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. She said the natural beauty of the South Cariboo is a big part of what’s kept her in the community.

“Geographically, it’s beautiful and when you get there everyone is so wonderful, warm and welcoming. It’s a great community,” Banas said.



