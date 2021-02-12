Leanne Sallenback, of South Point Resort

Movers & Shakers: South Point Resort receives Rising Star Award

Local business news in South Cariboo

Leanne Sallenback, of South Point Resort, was recently awarded a national Rising Star Award from Canadian RV and Campground Council. The award is based on the two-year performance since taking over the property in 2019 and the steps taken to implement a greater year-round business plan.

South Point Resort has also been nominated for a B.C. small business award for best community impact while Blissed out Yoga has been nominated for two awards: best community impact and Premier’s People’s Choice.Jewel of the Mile Skinworks, Soulstice Herbals and Sweet Lavations are each nominated for Best Solopreneur.

Food to share

A&W in 100 Mile has joined the Farrier Pub and The Eatery to participate in the Mealshare Canada program.

For every ‘mealshare item’ purchased, the company will share one simple, healthy meal with a youth in need. The goal is to share 1,250,000 meals every year. In 100 Mile, the program works with Breakfast Club of Canada to provide local support. The Farrier and the Eatery have already contributed 2,504 meals to date.

Culinary treats

in Lac La Hache

Pam King officially opened Pam’s Food Service at the old Edelweiss restaurant in Lac La Hache on Jan. 30. Her menu includes everything from baked goods, sandwiches and salads to frozen cabbage rolls and specials like Chinese food and fish ‘n chips. Place an order online or by calling 250-398-0791.

100 Mile House

Just Posted

Lynx at the Mount Timothy Ski Hill area. (Michelle Obre photo).
Lynx euthanized after found consuming domestic cat in 100 Mile House

Conservation office says lynx had killed multiple cats on Birch Avenue.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen, 100 Mile RCMP
Deep snow prevents suspects from stealing ATVs in Bridge Lake

100 Mile House RCMP attended to 91 calls for service from Feb. 3-9.

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
58 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Forty-three people are hospitalized with the virus, 13 of whom are in intensive care

The Cariboo Regional District is hoping the province will develop a policy that removes legal risks for local governments that provide funding to independent fire departments. (Photo submitted)
CRD calls for elimination of liability in funding independent fire services

The board approved a draft resolution for consideration by the NCLGA

Shane Gunn’s Starlink satellite dish that, so long as it can see the sky, provides him and his family with high-speed internet out on Horse Lake. (Photo submitted)
Starlink beta gets uptake in South Cariboo

The South Cariboo is jumping on the Starlink bandwagon with residents starting to make the switch.

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Anna Lee, 9, stands next to lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration at Dao Quang Temple on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Garland, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
PHOTOS: Despite COVID-19, Lunar New Year quietly celebrated around the world

Celebrations, which typically last two weeks, are much different this Year of the Ox

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

(Pixabay)
Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

RE/MAX Kelowna victim of malware attack, insist no client data leaked

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

Biden had said as a candidate he supported closing the detention centre

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying COVID health orders

A judge is hearing arguments Friday morning in Vancouver Supreme Court

For the second time in a week, Kitimat General Hospital is facing allegations of racism resulting in death. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Kitimat couple sue hospital, health authority after stillborn delivery

Sarah Morrison and Ronald Luft are accusing racial profiling and negligence by staff

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan’s office said that Mowi’s intention to cull fish is unfortunate but the government is not directing the company to take this option. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Feds says they are not on the hook for Mowi decision to cull 2.6 million farmed fish

DFO says it has not ordered the cull nor denied transfer to other sites

The potentially illicit substance found in the package. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)
Mysterious European package from dead Russian artist mailed to Port Hardy family

“We don’t know if its drugs or bath powder or what it is — The substance is being tested”

