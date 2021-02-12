Movers & Shakers: South Point Resort receives Rising Star Award

Leanne Sallenback, of South Point Resort, was recently awarded a national Rising Star Award from Canadian RV and Campground Council. The award is based on the two-year performance since taking over the property in 2019 and the steps taken to implement a greater year-round business plan.

South Point Resort has also been nominated for a B.C. small business award for best community impact while Blissed out Yoga has been nominated for two awards: best community impact and Premier’s People’s Choice.Jewel of the Mile Skinworks, Soulstice Herbals and Sweet Lavations are each nominated for Best Solopreneur.

Food to share

A&W in 100 Mile has joined the Farrier Pub and The Eatery to participate in the Mealshare Canada program.

For every ‘mealshare item’ purchased, the company will share one simple, healthy meal with a youth in need. The goal is to share 1,250,000 meals every year. In 100 Mile, the program works with Breakfast Club of Canada to provide local support. The Farrier and the Eatery have already contributed 2,504 meals to date.

Culinary treats

in Lac La Hache

Pam King officially opened Pam’s Food Service at the old Edelweiss restaurant in Lac La Hache on Jan. 30. Her menu includes everything from baked goods, sandwiches and salads to frozen cabbage rolls and specials like Chinese food and fish ‘n chips. Place an order online or by calling 250-398-0791.

100 Mile House