Motorcycles stopped in 100 Mile House on world’s longest motorcycle relay

Bikers Alex Millham (left), Chris Booker and Bart Dennis enjoying their time at the 100 Mile House Legion. Max Winkelman photos.

Just over a dozen bikers were in 100 Mile House on Friday, Aug. 3 for the Military Police National Motorcycle Relay. The ride primarily raises money for the Military Police Fund for Blind Children.

“It’s fun for us but at the same time, we’re raising money for the children,” says Bart Dennis.

Nationally there are 24 riders going from the west coast to the east coast.

The group that stopped in 100 Mile House was only doing a B.C. loop and turned the national group over in Jasper to the Alberta group.

The group was on its way back to Victoria when they stopped in 100 Mile House. They had come over Highway 24 and were planning to go down Highway 97 but mudslides forced them to backtrack.

“We normally stay in hotels at our own expense but once the guys go further east, they can usually stay at bases where they get accomodations in the gymnasium or armoury floor on cots.”

He says the B.C. portion has raised about $60,000 so they’re doing fairly well, he says.

“The motorcycle portion is just one portion of it.”

Dennis has done it six times.

RELATED: Cycling group stops in 100 Mile House on 70-day journey from Texas to Alaska

“I’ve done it now six times. I’m not a military policeman but they allow these other people to come in and play with them,” though he is in the military.”

This year they have a lot of trikes and trailers and Spyders coming, he says.

“It’s been great. We’ve had super weather. We only had a little bit of rain.”

After they changed back into their rain gear, they drove for 250 metres before it was dry as a bone, says Dennis.

They had most overcast days but on one of the sunnier days, one of the riders had their glasses melt off his face, he adds.

“100 Mile is one of those legions that are supporting us as a charity. They’ve come on board for a couple of years now and they’re a great contributor.”

“It was awesome. Totally awesome,” says Linda May, who cooked the dinner.

“We do support the veterans in any efforts that they do. We back them up 100 per cent.”

In addition to the dinner, May says there was good comradery and there were Greek bellydancers.

They’re not sure yet how much money was raised this year.

“I’d like to add that we’d like more of 100 Mile to show and to come and join us for next year and it’ll be bigger and better.”

13 riders in B.C.

7 days for B.C. loop riders

27 days for national riders

10th anniversary

$600,000+ raised and counting

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.