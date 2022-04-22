Mill Site Lodge/Fischer Place Auxiliary holds spring raffle

The Mill Site Lodge/Fischer Place Auxiliary’s Spring Raffle is back.

Longtime auxiliary executive Carol England said the raffle has been a staple of the group since she joined 21 years ago. This year’s grand prize is a handmade quilt donated by the Cariboo Calico Quilters, a framed painting by Robert Bateman entitled Mossy Branches – Spotted Owl for second place and a $100 Save-On-Foods gift card for third.

“It’s nice to be able to get in and volunteer,” England said. “Usually we make upwards of $1,000 (from the raffle).”

The raffle will be organized a bit differently this year due to lingering COVID-19 concerns. In the past. raffle tickets were sold by the auxiliary at both the FreshCo and Save-On-Foods. Instead, they have given ticket books to several different businesses to sell for them.

Tickets are $2 each or three for $5, with the raffle running from now until the draw date of June 30. All proceeds will go toward improving the lives of residents at Mill Site and Fischer Place. England doesn’t know exactly what they will buy with the money as the auxiliary still needs to receive the residents’ wish list.

“In the past, we’ve bought medical items but because this is their home, we try to buy more things that make it feel like home,” she said. “We’ve bought TVs, lawn furniture and Netflix so they can see some different shows.”

Tickets are available at Save-On-Foods, Donex Pharmacy & Department Store, Pharmasave, Seasons, Dancing Quilts, Tylers Paints, Exquisite Florals and Gifts, 100 Mile Feed & Ranch Supply and the High Ground Cafe.

England said the auxiliary is also looking for new younger members as most of their current volunteers are above the age of 70. Anyone interested in joining can reach her at 250-395-6018.



