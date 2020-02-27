Mile 108 students get their science on

11 students advance to regional science fair

Students put their knowledge to the test at the Mile 108 Elementary science fair on Feb. 24.

According to principal Ken Lucks, the fair included projects from students in Grade 2 to Grade 7. Some students showcased their projects to the class and others were on display for the whole school.

“The science fair helps us select students to go onto the district science fair,” he said, which will be held on March 5 at Lake City Secondary School in Williams Lake.

The projects ranged from taking a closer look at the anatomy of blood, growing vegetables from scraps and exploring the solar system.

Principal Ken Lucks said the students did exceptionally well, explaining their thought processes, progression and the outcomes of their projects.

“We had a lot of great projects this year,” said Lucks. “In all fairness, every student stood out.”

According to Lucks, the school uses a rubric to determine the scores of projects. The projects with the highest scores will advance to the district fair.

“It’s about the students having the opportunity to explore a topic and go through the learning process.”

Last year, three Mile 108 Elementary students advanced to the Cariboo Mainline Regional Science Fair at Thompson Rivers University in April of 2019. All three students brought awards home.

The students who have advanced to the district science fair are Mason MacDonald, Josh Ohlund and Alex Ko, Jasper Bird, Lily Graham, Sawyer Brown-Lojewski, Ashlyn MacDonald, Ben Ko, Kailey Glotze, Jack Copley and Daylee Whyte.

Skylar Stahl created a colour symphony using various dish soaps and food colouring at the Mile 108 Science Fair. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

Ivy Templeton put plastic bags to the test during the Mile 108 Elementary Science Fair. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

