Evelyn Lethwaite and Amelia Law watch with wonder as Santa Claus' plane circles the runway at the 100 Mile House Airport last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Nixon Choy smiles as he tells Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus what he wants for Christmas. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Alexa Taylor and Aspen Nichol dressed up as reindeer to meet Santa Claus at the 100 Mile House Airport Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dozens of children and their families came out to greet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus when they stopped in 100 Mile House to give out some Christmas candy. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Santa and Mrs. Claus gave Rudolph a break this year and flew to 100 Mile House via Cariboo Air.

The couple will visited the South Cariboo Friday, Nov. 19 to take part in the 100 Mile House Santa Claus Parade. had a meet and greet at the South Cariboo Rec Centre ahead of the parade.

