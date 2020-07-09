Markets going on in the Interlakes area

David and Laura Laing of People Power, “sewing seeds for those in need,” managers of Interlakes Farmers’ Market. (Diana Forster photo)

Summer is here, heralded by Saturdays’ Interlakes Farmers’ Market (IFM) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Interlakes Service Centre; and the Loon Bay Craft Markets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Loon Bay continues to raise funds for Breast Cancer, courtesy of on-site musicians. To reserve a Loon Bay space, call Joan Rezansoff at 250-593-2353.

For IFM information, call Laura Laing at 250-397-2852 or e-mail lmarkila@gmail.com

Condolences

The community extends deepest condolences to the family and friends of Russell Ross, who passed away June 27, aged 90. Russ was a very special citizen, in that he was born here, and never chose to leave. Friends are invited to celebrate Russ’ life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 11 at the ranch, 8022 North Bridge Lake Road. Please bring chairs and all your stories.

Interlakes

Community Centre

The Interlakes Community Centre’s (ICC) only continuing activities comprise: yoga at 9 a.m. on Mondays; pickleball at 9 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and walking club at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays.

The ICC’s playground equipment is expected by late July, by which time the groundwork should be done and ready for assembly, with the help of volunteers; then staining, weed barrier and, finally, the filling. If all goes well, it could be ready for use by the end of August.

Phase II, including soccer nets, a volleyball net, a sitting area and landscaping will require further fundraising.

The ICC is very grateful for the many and varied donations received, but needs still more to finish the project.

When finished, it will be a great gathering place for all ages to spend time and get exercise.

Congratulations

Happy birthday to Sharon Crossley, Nicki Dayman, Joice Jenewein, Harry Bishop; and for Ethel Good’s 97th!

Happy anniversary to Susan and Mel Grahn, as well as Lorraine and Frank Jerema.

Congratulations to Sheridan’s Robert Waldner, on becoming Peter Skene Ogden’s Senior Male Athlete of the Year.

Community



