David and Laura Laing of People Power, “sewing seeds for those in need,” managers of Interlakes Farmers’ Market. (Diana Forster photo)

Markets going on in the Interlakes area

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

Summer is here, heralded by Saturdays’ Interlakes Farmers’ Market (IFM) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Interlakes Service Centre; and the Loon Bay Craft Markets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Loon Bay continues to raise funds for Breast Cancer, courtesy of on-site musicians. To reserve a Loon Bay space, call Joan Rezansoff at 250-593-2353.

For IFM information, call Laura Laing at 250-397-2852 or e-mail lmarkila@gmail.com

Condolences

The community extends deepest condolences to the family and friends of Russell Ross, who passed away June 27, aged 90. Russ was a very special citizen, in that he was born here, and never chose to leave. Friends are invited to celebrate Russ’ life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 11 at the ranch, 8022 North Bridge Lake Road. Please bring chairs and all your stories.

Interlakes

Community Centre

The Interlakes Community Centre’s (ICC) only continuing activities comprise: yoga at 9 a.m. on Mondays; pickleball at 9 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and walking club at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays.

The ICC’s playground equipment is expected by late July, by which time the groundwork should be done and ready for assembly, with the help of volunteers; then staining, weed barrier and, finally, the filling. If all goes well, it could be ready for use by the end of August.

Phase II, including soccer nets, a volleyball net, a sitting area and landscaping will require further fundraising.

The ICC is very grateful for the many and varied donations received, but needs still more to finish the project.

When finished, it will be a great gathering place for all ages to spend time and get exercise.

Congratulations

Happy birthday to Sharon Crossley, Nicki Dayman, Joice Jenewein, Harry Bishop; and for Ethel Good’s 97th!

Happy anniversary to Susan and Mel Grahn, as well as Lorraine and Frank Jerema.

Congratulations to Sheridan’s Robert Waldner, on becoming Peter Skene Ogden’s Senior Male Athlete of the Year.

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Victoria Manson (left) and Audrey Burnell-Higgs of Lone Butte, vendors at Loon Bay Saturday Craft Markets. (Diana Forster photo)

Comments are closed

Previous story
Inside the undefined world of a Rainbow Family gathering in B.C.

Just Posted

2020 issue of Cariboo Calling out now

Come grab your free issue of this local historical publication

Cariboo Trail sidewalk to be discussed at July council

Funding part of Active Transportation Grant

More rain in the forecast for Cariboo region

A risk of a thunderstorm for Tuesday afternoon

Cariboo vegetable farmer swamped by Fraser River flooding

Brianna van de Wijngaard was picking vegetables three feet below the water

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Cariboo, North Thompson region

Prince George, Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House all under watch

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Woman who talked to unconscious husband for 30 years gets solace from B.C. study

Ian Jordan suffered a head injury when he and another officer were on their way to a call in Victoria in September 1987

Ex-Okanagan Mountie forfeits 20 days’ pay after sexual misconduct review

A former Vernon RCMP constable made sexual comments, grabbed genitals of male officer in two incidents 10 years ago

Man found dead on Okanagan trail identified as Hollywood actor

GoFundMe campaign launched for man found dead at summit of Spion Kop

B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

MLAs to recommend Police Act changes by May 2021

B.C. records 3 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases top 3,000

Province identified 18 new coronavirus cases

Feds announce $8.3M to deal with ‘ghost’ fishing gear in B.C. waters

Ghost gear accounts for up to 70 per cent of all macro-plastics in the ocean by weight

Almost 99% less land in B.C. burned this year compared to 2018

2018 was the worst year on record for wildfires

B.C. orders Coastal GasLink to stop pipeline construction near protected wetlands

The 670-kilometre pipeline is planned to transport natural gas from northeast B.C. to Kitimat

Most Read