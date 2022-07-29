Making music in the park

Wondering where you can hear live music, eat BBQ food and enjoy beautiful surroundings this summer?

The District of 100 Mile House is partnering with RE/MAX 100 to bring the Parks Alive Summer Music series to Centennial Park from July 22 to Aug. 26.

Featuring a mix of folk rock, country, blues and indie folk there is something for everyone’s musical tastes.

David Jurek, owner of RE/MAX 100, said he loved the Summer Music series when he lived in Kelowna. After moving here and seeing the underused stage at the park, he decided to bring the event to 100 Mile House.

“When the District was planning to put on some free music performances in the park it was natural to partner with RE/MAX who had previously run a music series in the park and was considering doing one again this year,” said Sheena Elias, deputy corporate officer for the District of 100 Mile House.

“We posted an open call for musicians and started booking artists as soon as the applications were received,” she added. “In selecting artists our goal was to have a variety of sounds while choosing music that was family-friendly and would appeal to a crowd.

“The goal was fun, free activities for the community all summer long.”

July 29 – 12 Gauge Rock & Country (Country, Rock ‘n Country) 6:30 – 8 p.m.

August 5 – Cat Murphy Band (Country Folk & Rock) 6:30 – 8 p.m.

August 12 – Tennyson King (Indie Folk & Rock) 6:30 – 8 p.m.

August 19 – Antonio Larosa Band (Country Roots & Blues) 6:30 – 8 p.m.

August 26 – Three Scotch in (Rock Blues) 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Jurek thanked the sponsors for their generosity in helping to make the event possible. He also encouraged everyone to come out and enjoy an evening of live music, saying the success of these events keeps them going in the future.

“We are not sure how many people to expect,” said Elias. “The hope is that people will come out and enjoy the music and support local non-profits providing the food, and maybe bring some friends along.

The music series is sponsored by West Fraser Mills, Bree Contracting, True Engineering, and 100 Mile Development Corporation.



