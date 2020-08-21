Maiden Creek Hill ‘perfect view’ of Cariboo Wagon Road

A bare, switchback road climbs steeply on the right. This is the Maiden Creek Hill.

Travellers on Highway 97 are told they are on the famed Gold Rush Trail. The old trail is visible now and then when a cut bank can be seen across the small valley north of Hat Creek Ranch, or there are glimpses of well-worn ruts at the edge of a field along the San Jose River, north of Lake La Hache.

One of the most obvious and perfect views of the old Cariboo Wagon Road rises up almost directly in front of vehicles as they drive on Highway 97, about 38 kilometres south of Clinton, just before the Loon Lake turnoff. A bare, switchback road climbs steeply on the right. This is the Maiden Creek Hill.

Generally, homesteaders were heading north. When they arrived at Maiden Creek Hill they were faced with the same steep climb as can be seen on the north side. The following are first-hand experiences with one of the more difficult challenges on the Cariboo Wagon Road.

In March of 1914, Ed Higgins, his wife Irene and three children arrived in a wagon at the Maiden Creek Hill after spending the night at Hat Creek Ranch. They had left their town in Oregon to homestead near Bridge Lake.

READ MORE: Historic Cariboo Wagon Road Restoration Project receives first phase funding

Higgins realized it would take all of their strength to climb the hill. His daughter Velma was five years old at the time. She and her mother walked to lighten the load. Velma was told to walk ahead, pick up any rocks she could find and place them along the road where her father could grab them. He would shove them behind the wheels to act as brakes to keep the wagon from slipping, or whenever the struggling horses needed a rest. Velma’s sister Noveta said later that her mother would talk about how dreadful it was to get down the even steeper hill on the north side.

In April of 1925, Everett Greenlee and his family arrived at the Maiden Creek Hill in a covered wagon after several weeks on the road from Washington. They were heading to a homestead at Canim Lake. Vivian (Toody) was five years old.

“Although I was young, I remember so well something that happened. We were coming up on Maiden Creek Hill at the turn-off to Loon Lake. That hill was an awful hard climb for the horses. You can still see it today from the highway.

“The Doughertys lived there across from the bottom of the hill. They had three daughters, a bit older than my sisters. Those girls came flying out of the ranch house just as we were heading up the hill. We had a fairly heavy load and just the one team to pull it. Those girls grabbed on the back of our wagon and dragged their feet and I thought, ‘oh, our poor horses!’ It was such a sharp climb! I imagine father had to stop often to wind the horses as they’d be out of breath. And he’d have to put something behind the wheels to hold them.”

As you are travelling south from Clinton, watch for Maiden Creek Hill, where hundreds of homesteaders, teamsters and trade wagons, gold seekers and even camels for brief time, struggled to get up and over a true obstacle on the Gold Rush Trail.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Share A Meal program draws willing participants

Just Posted

Six new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The total number of cases in health authority region since the start of the pandemic is 417

Boil water advisory in effect for Exeter businesses

Water line break may have resulted in dirt and sediment entering the system

Highway resurfacing in 100 Mile to start next month

Work in 100 Mile will occur between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Missing archives fill historical gap

Archived newspapers dating from 1960-1965 have finally returned to the 100 Mile Free Press.

Share A Meal program draws willing participants

Ingrid Meyer can attest to how generous and caring people are in the 100 Mile House community

B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

Hospitalization rate remains low as younger people infected

‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked Trail grave without his family’s consent

Tyler Whaley’s family weren’t notified after he died of an overdose in July

Toronto Blue Jays award $117,000 to revitalize B.C. ballpark

Nelson was the only B.C. community to receive the grant

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Okanagan wildfire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

Interior Health has zero new cases of COVID-19 for Aug. 20

Feds have spent more than $37M on quarantining returning travellers since pandemic began

Although foreign nationals are largely banned from entering, Canadians have the right to return

Most Read