Lone Butte Trunk or Treat a huge success

Sambrina Pratt, wiiner of the best decorated vehicle with her Halloween accident scene.(Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Heidi Meier, president of the Lone Butte-Horse Lake Community Association at the annual Trunk or Treat at the community hall in Lone Butte. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The chilly night air did not stop Lone Butte from coming out and enjoying the annual Trunk or Treat at the Lone Butte Community Hall on Halloween night.

The parking lot was packed by 5:30 p.m. Lone Butte-Horse Lake Community Association president Heidi Meier said it was funny that there were less children at the event this year but more vehicles set up giving out treats.

Hot dogs and hot chocolate helped princesses and superheroes stay warm and toasty as they visited the assorted vehicles set about the grounds.

The Lone Butte Fire Department members also enjoyed the offerings while they waited to set off the fireworks show.

Between visits for more hot chocolate fire pits warmed chilly fingers and toes.

The candy donors showed a wide range of creativity. Pumpkins and cobwebs sat side by side with Muppets and unicorns while spooky purple spiders and pint-size vehicles driven by creepy Halloween ghouls set the scene for the night of fun.

The winner of this year’s trunk display was Sambrina and Andre Pratt with their Halloween accident scene.

Volunteers working the event said it was nice to have the restrictions of the last couple of years gone and people wandering freely through the grounds.

The evening came to an end with a spectacular display of fireworks. Applause and shouts of approval filled the air when the light show came to an end.

“We had a fantastic turnout and I am super excited by all the new families and new faces we saw this year. Less children, which is odd but as you can see from the fireworks we just had – what an amazing display,” said Meier.

“I’m just very glad that everyone from the community came to support the community hall one more time.”



