Lone Butte Rocks wows the crowds

Lone Butte was the place to be July 9 as the Lone Butte-Horse Lake Community Association hosted Lone Butte Rocks for the first time since 2019.

The theme for this year was an old-fashioned fair and it had everything. Games, music, food, animals, craft sale and more.

Jenny Bakken was a hit with her roping demonstration for kids. A range of age groups took turns trying to rope straw bale steers. They soon discovered it is not as easy as it looks.

Also on hand, demonstrating the proper way to fly fish, was Ray Ford and his hand-crafted flies. It was very interesting to watch.

The Lone Butte Historical Association, in the meantime, had its own activities happening at the Water Tower Park. The annual garage sale, live music, shooting gallery, music, food, entertainment and more.

Even the weather cooperated. All in all a good weekend was had by everyone.

Hall Events

O.U.T. Group (coffee and chat for ladies)

1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

For paid-up association members. Bring your own drinks. If you are interested in getting to know some of the other ladies in the community contact Mary at 250-395-1994

Yoga at the Hall

Thursdays at 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Call Prairie James at 250-395-6767 for more information

Volleyball (Closed group)

Mondays at 10 a.m.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter