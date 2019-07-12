Josslyn Ryan of 100 Miles From Nowhere sings during the 2018 Lone Butte Rocks Festival on July 14 last year. File photo.

Lone Butte Rocks makes its return of family fun

The event is on July 13 from 10 to 3

It’s back.

The Lone Butte Rocks event returns on July 13 for some good old-fashioned fun and local talent together. It’s also a great way to celebrate Lone Butte’s 100th year.

“It should be lots of fun. It’s all free and it’s all family-oriented,” said Natalie Sass, the president of the Lone Butte, Horse Lake Community Association (LBHLCA).

It is also the tenth year of Lone Butte Rocks (though it was cancelled twice in 2017, due to wildfires).

Sass and the association have plenty planned for the day, which starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. There will also be other activities at locations around town.

Weather permitting, there will be bouncy castles, laser tag, human foosball and redneck lawn games outside of the Lone Butte Community Hall.

“The market [is] in the hall and then the Water Tower Park is doing their garage sale and has live music and a bake sale,” said Sass.

The Community Hall will also have its share of music, kickstarting with Peter Thorne at 10 a.m., followed by Baylee Shields (accompanied by Thorne) an hour later. Dutch Courage will kick up the jams at 12 p.m.

After the first band, people can watch contestants shove a pie in their face for the pie-eating contest at 1 p.m.

100 Miles from Nowhere are scheduled to play from 2 to 3 p.m.

Elsewhere, the Lone Butte Historical Association will have their garage and bake sale, as well as a barbecue. The Lone Butte VFD will have an open house with fire truck rides and hot dog sales. The Lone Butte Fish and Wildlife Association have also set up a shooting gallery.

The 4-H Club will also be providing cotton candy and snowcones.

