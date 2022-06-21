Log Cabin quilters donate to Carefree Manor

Log Cabin Quilters members delivered 19 lap quilts and four couch quilts to Carefree Manor on May 26, specifically for residents’ use on their bus. The quilters also enjoyed coffee with the delighted residents.

Sadly, the Bridge Lake Stampede will not happen again this year. Generally held the Saturday closest to Canada Day, this is the third year running without the much-loved event, due to COVID and lack of volunteers. The last Stampede, in 2019, was the 70th.

Anyone who wishes to reserve a $5 outside space to sell goods at Bridge Lake Fair should call this writer. The fair is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21 at Interlakes Community Centre, 7592 Hwy 24 (at East Sheridan Lake Road.) Vendors may set up from 8 a.m., and should be prepared for any weather!

Please also note that Bridge Lake Fair Entry booklets are available at Donex’s photography counter at the back of the store.

At Interlakes Community Centre (ICC @ 250 593 4869):

– Duplicate bridge, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays

– Fitness with Dolores: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays, June 21, July 5 and 19; and

Fridays, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., June 24, July 8 and 22. Drop-in fee $12

– Log Cabin Quilters Community Quilting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 22. Last session until September.

– Poker, Saturday, 6:30 p.m., June 25. Buy-in $10 plus $2 for hall. Play starts 7 p.m. sharp.

– ICC board meeting: 7 p.m., Monday, June 27

Note that Dolores’ bi-weekly fitness classes at ICC comprise a good workout with music, that works on cardio, endurance and strength at your own speed and ability, and is safe for all ages.

Ratepayers’ association

Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association reminds residents that community recycling is still being done at the Firehall, where there are three bins for refundable recycling. They thank residents for their support, and advise that all monies raised go back into community advancements.

Alternatively, your recycling can be donated to Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society (MSCCS) via their bin at the park entrance on Mahood Lake Road.

Celebration of Life

A Celebration of Life for both Jim and Sheila McMillan is scheduled for Tuesday, June 28 at Lone Butte Community Hall. Lunch will be served at noon, followed by the ceremony.

Cheers

MSCCS is hosting a Canada Day barbecue, 4 p.m. at the hall, 7571 Pettyjohn Road, Sulphurous Lake.

Birthday bubbly goes to Alamaz Durand, Crystal Thibeault and Mary Weight.

Congratulations to Gail and Jack Larson on their 47th wedding anniversary, June 28.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterstrong