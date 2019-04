Those who’ve always wanted to see local dignitaries and business leaders behind bars can do so today in the parking lot of the 100 Mile House Save-On-Foods.

The local leaders are being jailed for various “offences” to raise funds for this year’s dry grad.

In order to get out of jail, the arrestees have to make “bail” (raise a set amount of money that goes towards dry grad).

See more about the fundraiser in the next Free Press.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.