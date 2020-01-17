LETTER: Workers deserve more praise

A letter to the editor of the 100 Mile Free Press

To the editor,

I have just read your puff piece about the pleasures and excercise benefits of the recent falls of snow, which knocked out power here at Canim Lake for 28 hours Jan. 1 to 2 and created havoc on our roads and power grids for over a week. Some people in the South Cariboo were without power for up to five days.

Home support workers were driving around at all hours in up to a half a meter of snow on the Eagle Creek Road at times and in many cases could not reach their clients.

Hydro crews have been out in cold, crummy and perhaps even dangerous conditions, for over a week, clearing heavy snow and fallen trees from downed lines to restore power.

Dawsons’ crews have been working dozens of hours of overtime keeping the main roads open. They have even hired local contractors to try to keep the side roads open.

Since Dec.10, because I cannot clear my driveway myself, I have had my driveway cleared six times to keep it open so my home support workers and paramedics can reach me. That is not cheap.

I choose to remain in my own home for as long as I can, so don’t misunderstand me, I am not complaining about having to pay a price for it.

What I want to do, is to praise our Hydro workers, our road crews and home support workers, for the way they are working to mitigate the storm emergency, and it is an emergency for many people, and I think your newspaper should also be doing that and not writing puff pieces about the pleasures of being outside shovelling snow!

Yours truly,

Gordon Kellett,

Canim Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Community Spirit: Going above and beyond academic expectations

Just Posted

LETTER: Workers deserve more praise

A letter to the editor of the 100 Mile Free Press

$10,000 for Gold Rush Trails marketing video and Billie Bouchie Day celebrations

‘We were very impressed by the calibre of both projects’

Community Spirit: Going above and beyond academic expectations

Some students love going to school, some go, well, because they have… Continue reading

South Cariboo Sustainability Society starts 2020’s Sustainable Community Film Series

The South Cariboo Sustainability Society will show the first movie of their… Continue reading

Overdose calls drop in 100 Mile but continue to grow throughout Interior

The lowest it’s been in five years

Kids across Canada more at risk of hospitalization from flu this season: doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam said influenza B does not usually peak until February or later

Kelowna’s “Baby Mary” finds biological parents after more than 30 years

Geneologist and DNA test helped her connect with her biological parents

B.C. offers $5 million equipment loan program to help ailing forest contractors

Local politicians in Port McNeill and Campbell River says local economies are struggling

Vancouver Island distillery wins award for best Canadian rye whisky

Shelter Point cleans up at Canadian Whisky Awards

Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Nooner deal

The deal includes a free stay every Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years

Crown won’t appeal sentence in child sex assault case of former Burns Lake mayor

B.C. Prosecution Service said sentence doesn’t meet standard for appeal

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

B.C. pair ordered to pay $55,000 for oil tank discovered four years after selling home

Judge says defendants breached contract, despite being unaware of tank until basement flooded

Canada to give $25,000 to families of each Canadian who died in Iran plane crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made it clear that Canada still expects Iran to compensate victims

Most Read