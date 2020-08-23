Lest We Regret

A battle is brewing in our community.

The controversy, weirdly enough, is centred around our Cenotaph. The main debaters are the local Legionnaires, with the Fire Marshal and District Council sitting on the sidelines.

It all started last month when the Fire Marshal warned the Royal Canadian Legion they would have to find a new place to hold Remembrance Day ceremonies because the Community Hall was not big enough to hold the hundreds of participants.

In a truce, the 100 Mile House District Council offered to put up tents outside but that was rebuffed by the Royal Canadian Legion executive because it would be too cold in November for aging veterans to stand outdoors.

Council agreed to a tentative plan to hold the ceremonies at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

The Legion, however, doesn’t like the fact this would require participants to cross Highway 97 to the Cenotaph and has suggested a new plan: move the Cenotaph to the war memorial at the South Cariboo Visitor Centre where it will be more visible to passing traffic and closer to the Rec Centre.

READ MORE: Legion, District disagree on where to put Cenotaph

But that doesn’t sit well with a local veteran, who was instrumental in getting the Cenotaph installed outside the Community Hall in 1994. He argues putting the honoured memorial out by the Visitors’ Centre would make it harder for people to pay their respects. The mayor agreed, saying “it’s just not a safe place to put it” out there.

It’s a pickle, to be sure.

But does it really matter? No matter where the Cenotaph is, the people who want to pay their respects will find it. They will go and remember and honour the fallen – even if they have to stand out in the cold or cross a highway to do it.

One of the concerns of the Royal Canadian Legion is that they can’t ensure that space in the hall will be provided to veterans but that shouldn’t even be an issue.

People who are attending the Remembrance Day ceremony should have enough respect for those who fought, and died, for our freedoms to give up their seats to those who served. Perhaps there’s even a way to reserve seating, or provide outdoor heating in the tents.

Given that we’re still in the midst of COVID-19, this may not even be an issue this year.

But even if it is, it’s not worth fighting about.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mom aims to heighten autism awareness

Just Posted

Clinton receives funding to update, expand historic walking tour

Providing an online version of the map is one option being discussed

Maiden Creek Hill ‘perfect view’ of Cariboo Wagon Road

A bare, switchback road climbs steeply on the right. This is the Maiden Creek Hill.

Sheridan Lake residents put ‘government on notice’

Residents reiterate calls for a larger culvert to divert high water

Highway resurfacing in 100 Mile to start next month

Work in 100 Mile will occur between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Six new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The total number of cases in health authority region since the start of the pandemic is 417

QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

On Aug. 23, 1991, the World Wide Web was released to the public. How much do you know about the web?

More than 300 homes under evacuation alert due to wildfire in B.C.’s Slocan Valley

Alert is due to the Talbot Creek wildfire

Talks needed on decriminalizing hard drugs to address opioid crisis, Tam says

Recent data shows a major spike in the number of people dying from toxic illicit drugs due to the pandemic

VicPD issues $2,300 violation ticket to host of large party in one-bedroom suite

Police say up to 60 people attended, guests not documented for contact tracing

Crews battle fire alongside Coquihalla Highway

The fire closed the highway’s northbound lanes near Merritt.

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 23 to 29

Dog Appreciation Day, Women’s Equality Day and Bow Tie Day all coming up this week

Canucks win 6-2, knock defending champion St. Louis Blues out of NHL playoffs

Vancouver to meet Las Vegas in next round

‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked grave without his family’s consent

Tyler Whaley’s family weren’t notified after he died of an overdose in July

Toronto Blue Jays award $117,000 to revitalize B.C. ballpark

Nelson was the only B.C. community to receive the grant

Most Read