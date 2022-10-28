Legion poppy sales and poster contest get underway

Poppy sales start this weekend as students start working on their contest submissions

The Royal Canadian Legion is again holding its annual poster and literary contests. (RCL photo)

The Royal Canadian Legion Remembrance Day Literacy and Poster contest is being held again this year.

The contest is part of the Legion Youth program and is intended to help young people understand the sacrifices made by men and women in armed conflicts around the world.

Submissions can be an essay, poem or poster and may be done in black and white or colour.

There are four categories: Senior – Grades 10, 11 and 12, Intermediate – Grades 7, 8 and 9, Junior Grades 4, 5 and 6 and Primary – Grades 1, 2 and 3.

Organizer Elsie Urquhart said that entries cannot contain names, D.O.B. or D.O.D. or they will be disqualified.

Entries may be dropped off at the Legion Branch #260 at 933 Alder St, in 100 Mile House. The winners will be presented with their awards in the New Year.

Urquhart can be reached for full contest details at 250-948-5763. Call before 6 p.m.

Poppies go on sale this weekend at Save-On-Foods, BC Liquor Store, Donex, Tim Hortons, Royal Bank, CIBC, Canada Post, Freshco, Red Apple and the Cadets will be out on Saturday around 100 Mile House.

The Forest Grove legion will be volunteering their time in town as well as looking after the Canim Lake area.

Poppy trays will be delivered to businesses around town on Monday. They will also go out to Bridge Lake, Interlakes, Lac la Hache, Lone Butte, the 108 Mile Ranch and Clancy’s Canco.

Poppies will also be given out in the seniors’ lodges in town.

Urquhart said students will be given stickers as the pins are hard on bus seats.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

