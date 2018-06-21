Lac la Hache student hit the road

It is so nice that the weather smartened up for Father’s Day, the week previous was absolutely horrendous! Some mornings were so chilly we had the pellet stove going for a quick warm up.

I just never know who or what I will see when I venture out. Today I saw two things that I will tell you about that were out enjoying the gorgeous sunshine. The first thing being a medium-sized black bear sitting on the side of the road and the next thing I saw was three ladies out for a leisurely ride on their horses.

Fishing derby

As per usual things were pretty busy at Kokanee Bay Resort for the annual fishing derby. It is a great opportunity for families to get together with lots of quality time for camping, fishing and socializing. The hostess Rose advised that approximately 350 tickets were sold with many regulars from years gone by attending. One thing I found very touching is the story behind the cash prize being offered for the largest rainbow caught. Ken and Barb Spencer made the donation for this prize in memory of Ed Combs (Quesnel) who was one of those past regulars who absolutely loved to come out for this weekend. Many thanks to all the businesses who generously donated items for the prizes and to the committee that worked so hard to make the derby a fantastic success!

Lac la Hache Elementary

The students of the Elementary School have also enjoyed two separate outings in the past month, the Parents Advisory Committee worked extra hard to ensure funds were available for these trips. Earlier this month, the students travelled to Hat Creek Ranch in Cache Creek where they panned for gems and went on a stagecoach ride. This past week, twenty-five students and parents travelled to Barkerville on an overnight trip. It was like a big adventure, with bagged lunches, a lasagna supper being served at the Wells school with the school also being used for the sleepover. Gym mats, foamies and air mattresses were used to make the sleeping area comfy and cozy. While in Barkerville, the students panned for gold, saw a variety show and learned more about the gold rush. Many of the workers were in costumes of the era which gave the students a great idea on what it really was like!

Restaurant

Congratulations to Donna Suttie who has had a dream of operating a small Tex – Mex Restaurant. Donna’s dream has finally come true – her travel trailer restaurant (Lac La Bar Burrito) is located at 3979 Hwy 97, sandwiched between the Gallery and the Fruit Stand. Donna will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day till July 1 at which time it will change over to 7 p.m. Wednesday has been designated as her regular day off.

