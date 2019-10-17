Lac la Hache bingo jackpot finally won

It finally happened, we had a winner for the $2,950 progressive jackpot on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Out of the 98 potential winners that day the lucky one was Cecile Robichaud from Williams Lake. Congratulations Cecile and thank you for initiating our well deserved two-week break. This has been the very first time I can remember not having a special Thanksgiving Turkey bingo but I am truly thankful and enjoying my time off. Bingo will resume on Oct. 23, see you there!

Arena

The arena is up and running now; there was a free Thanksgiving Day skate from 11 to 2 p.m. on Oct. 14. Coffee and hot chocolate were also provided. Regular maintenance has been completed and a much needed on-demand hot water system has been installed. Good to go for the new season! As always, we are looking for more volunteers to help out at the arena, if you have some free time and would like to help out, give George a call at 250-644-6412.

OAPO

The OAPO has been keeping very busy with healthy types of activities going on. Gale Ogden hosts Zumba on Monday at 9:30 a.m. and Tuesdays are cardio combo and pilates at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Something new has been added — Yoga with Kate Todd on Wednesday at 9 a.m. and Tai Chi with Murray Lissner on Fridays at 10 a.m.

The comments I have been seeing posted are that people are truly enjoying and appreciating these new activities being offered.

Canada Post

Canada Post had a grand re-opening celebration on Thursday, Oct. 10 with special guests Rob Klarich, Karen Plessis and Al Richmond present. There had been some renovating done, making the working area more open and bright. A steady trickle of people came in to visit postmaster Bonnie, Launa and Chris and to enjoy a cupcake and a cup of coffee. All the gals that work there are very knowledgeable, friendly and willing to help. Bonnie has worked in our local Post Office for 25 years and is truly a valuable asset. The Post Office has been in existence for 148 years in Lac la Hache, definitely an essential service for the community. All the mail designated for the 108 is also sorted in Lac la Hache so it definitely is a busy little office.

Elementary school

The elementary school has been keeping busy with their scheduled activities, the Terry Fox run has been completed as well as the Orange Shirt Day was participated in. The hot lunches program has started and a tentative menu has been posted for Thursdays. The school recognizes the importance of healthy eating for brain development, concentration and behaviour and encourages parents to provide healthy food choices for their children.

The community has something to look forward to on Thursday, Oct. 17. The elementary school is hosting a potluck harvest dinner and everyone is invited, the doors open at 4:30 p.m. The entrance fee is a donation to the food bank or an item for the potluck dinner. The students will be featuring a fashion show with items donated from the Thrift Store and the outfits will then be sold through a silent auction. Any and all money raised will go to supporting field trips this year. Grades 2-7 will be enjoying a trip to Gavin Lake on Oct. 21-23. The weather could be quite cool so pack lots of warm clothing!

Thrift Store

Don’t forget the $5 bag day happening at the Thrift Store on Oct. 19, the store will be closing for the season that day. A person can sure stuff a lot of treasures into the garbage bag that is provided, I will be there for sure!

Bazaar

If you are looking to book a table for the Annual Craft Fair and Bazaar happening on Nov. 2 and 3, do it soon as availability is going fast and a waiting list will be started in case of any cancellations.