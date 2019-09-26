Kindergym receives an $8,000 donation

Kindergym, a local program where children and parents can play together, received an $8,000 donation.

The money will be used by Kindergym as rent for the community hall, says Linda Jefferson, who was representing the South Cariboo Truckers Association (the Chasm log truck drivers) and the Canim Lake Truckers Association (Canim Lake truck drivers) who donated the money (both haul into West Fraser).

Kindergym needed the money to continue renting the space and the community hall needs Kindergym as a renter for the hall to be sustainable, says Jefferson, who’s also a member of the 100 Mile Community Association who run the community hall.

“We don’t want to lose the Kindergym program. As you can see, the kids are just amazing and they’re having fun and it’s a great place for them to come. They came to me and they needed help with their rent. So then I went to the truckers association and asked if they would help sponsor this program.

Elke Baechmann, who runs the program, was very appreciative of the donation and thanks them for the help.

Kindergym, which is a Strong Start program, runs from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. on Thursdays in the 100 Mile House Community Hall and is run by a School District 27 Early Childhood Educator and is co-facilitated by members of the South Cariboo Early Childhood Development Team.

