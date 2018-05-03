Jam session ran out of chairs

Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department (DLDVFD) Fire Chief Al Boyce (centre) was honoured to present 35-year service pins to Gary Biro (left) and Terry Allan (right) at DLDVFD’s quarterly meeting, April 15. Diana Forster photo.

“It was absolutely awesome, with 43 people. We ran out of chairs.”

This was how Siana Kelly referred to Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre’s (MSCEC) April 14 Jam Session.

Musicians came from all over the Interlakes area, and included accordions, sax, djembe drum, bongo drum, banjo and the requisite guitars. It was such an inspiring evening that it kept going until the wee hours.

Come enjoy the next Jam Session at the centre on Pettyjohn Road, Sulphurous Lake at 7 p.m. on May 12.

Clean-up

Lakeview Cemetery’s (Roe Lake) annual clean-up is from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, May 6.

Bring wheelbarrows, shovels, rakes and come help restore the beauty of the peaceful little oasis.

Market

The upcoming long weekend sees the opening of Loon Bay Saturday Markets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 19, outside Loon Bay Resort on Highway 24.

For space, vendors should call Joan Rezansoff at 250-593-2353.

Bake sale

The DLDVFD Ladies Auxiliary’s annual bake sale is from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 20 in the upstairs hall of Deka Firehall.

Membership drive

The MSCEC hosts a Wine & Cheese Membership drive from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 20.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 4.

– Preemie Community Quilting is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 9 at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC).

– Ladies Night at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 10. Bring an appy and beverage.

– Mothers’ Day Pancake Breakfast at the ICC is from 8 to 11 a.m. on May 13.