Hope the golden retriever puppy is surrounded by volunteers at Hope Secondary School. The adorable guest was renamed as a way of saying thank you to the many volunteers who helped hundreds of people during the floods in Hope. (Photo/Hope Secondary School)

Hope the golden retriever puppy is surrounded by volunteers at Hope Secondary School. The adorable guest was renamed as a way of saying thank you to the many volunteers who helped hundreds of people during the floods in Hope. (Photo/Hope Secondary School)

‘It’s a mascot!’: Rescued puppy renamed as salute to flood aid volunteers in Hope

“Hope” sheltered at HSS for three days with their family

Many furry friends were saved during the floods in the Hope area, but one pup really captured the hearts of local volunteers.

Volunteers at Hope Secondary School left a lasting impression on one stranded family who stayed in Hope for three days; some much so, they renamed their golden retriever puppy Hope.

A photo posted on the school’s Facebook page on has garnered plenty of attention with the adorable Hope at centre stage, surrounded by volunteers.

“A mascot!” exclaimed Terry Fines Flexhaug. “Awesome. A huge thank you to all of the volunteers!! You are all amazing and helped an incredible amount of people.”

According to school superintendent Balan Moorthy, as of Tuesday, Nov. 16, more than 1,000 people were welcomed to the school, which gave them a place to rest, warm up and recover as they waited out the floods.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodHope

Previous story
SMAC Christmas Craft Fair returns

Just Posted

(Photo: flickr.com/photos/jhandbell)
Mail delays expected due to highway closures

A rescued black bear cub from the 150 Mile House area will be spending the winter at Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers. (Northern Lights Wildlife Society photo)
Rescued black bears from Cariboo recuperating in Smithers rehab facility over winter

It’s the holiday season all year round in the thrift store’s Christmas room, where Christmas decorations of all shapes and sizes can be found. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
SMAC Christmas Craft Fair returns

The Larson House has been given a new lease on life thanks to the work of Sylvester McNeil. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Historic log home restored to former glory