Interlakes VFD Society directors remain in office

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

All four of Bridge Lake Fair’s 2019 cakewalk cakes depicted local wildlife, courtesy of Celeste Faessler and Linda Farthing. Diana Forster photo.

Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department Society directors remain in office after their Aug. 21 annual general meeting: Chair, Hazel Smith; co-chair Doreen Wishart; secretary Angie DeBruyn; treasurer, Dianne Hargrove; and directors at large Glenda Bruce, Pam Canty, Lynn Gerwing and Rene Lafavor.

Raffle winners comprise:

– Barbecue – Juanita Leblanc, Quesnel

– Quilt, from Log Cabin Quilters – Scott Collins, Maple Ridge

– Chainsaw – Aaron Barwell

– Gift Certificate, from Boondocks – Colleen Birnie, Watch Lake

– Gift Certificate, from Wettstone Guest Ranch – Harriet Kikegawa, Delta

– Snack Basket, from Save-On-Foods – Joe Lidster, 100 Mile

Congratulations

Today, we send champagne and caviar to Pam and Doug Canty on their 50th wedding anniversary; and, on his 97th birthday, to Al McAninch who was spotted dancing at the Bridge Lake Fair.

Congratulations to Natalie and Dave McCaw on their 24th wedding anniversary; and birthday bubbly to Carney Myers and Dave McCaw.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Ladies Night at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC) is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.

– Jam Session at the MSCEC is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. Note that the Oct. 12 session is cancelled in deference to Thanksgiving.

Previous story
From the Free Press archives
Next story
Walking together for a cause: Parkinson SuperWalk sets record participation

Just Posted

Walking together for a cause: Parkinson SuperWalk sets record participation

More than 50 people attended the walk this year and raised over $2,000 for the cause

RCMP warn drivers not to pass stopped school buses

‘This is everyone’s responsibility’

BC Wildfire Service plans to conduct burns in the South Cariboo

Burns to take place near Bridge Lakes Ice Caves and Nolan Creek

Second bus route between Kamloops and Prince George denied

New route would have ‘adverse effect’ on existing operator

100 Mile and Clinton community forests to be audited

Report will be released to the public

VIDEO: B.C. farm rents out goats to mow lawns

‘These guys get in places that machines can’t’: farm proprietor Sonya Steiner

As three leaders prepare to debate, Trudeau accused of ducking record

Liberal leader to be absent from first debate, hosted by the Maclean’s and CityTV, in Toronto

Former B.C. cop who lost his leg in collision running against Elizabeth May

Ron Broda is running in the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding for the People’s Party of Canada

Does prayer have a place in the B.C. Legislature?

Study reviews 873 prayers from past 16 years for content, inclusivity

Chilliwack homeowners get rainbow driveway after city rejects Pride crosswalk

Dismayed by council decision they decide to display symbol of LGBTQ2 acceptance and diversity

Man shot dead at B.C. McDonald’s was brother of Surrey Six killer

Justin Haevischer had a lengthy wrap sheet

Police deny accusations in lawsuit filed in wake of Surrey cop-shooting suspect

Jason Victor Hernandez suing VPD after police mistook him for suspect in shooting of Transit cop in Surrey

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

Trudeau promises added incentives for first-time home buyers

Victoria, Vancouver and Toronto promised an increase in qualifying home prices to offset higher prices

Most Read