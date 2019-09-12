Interlakes VFD Society directors remain in office

All four of Bridge Lake Fair’s 2019 cakewalk cakes depicted local wildlife, courtesy of Celeste Faessler and Linda Farthing. Diana Forster photo.

Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department Society directors remain in office after their Aug. 21 annual general meeting: Chair, Hazel Smith; co-chair Doreen Wishart; secretary Angie DeBruyn; treasurer, Dianne Hargrove; and directors at large Glenda Bruce, Pam Canty, Lynn Gerwing and Rene Lafavor.

Raffle winners comprise:

– Barbecue – Juanita Leblanc, Quesnel

– Quilt, from Log Cabin Quilters – Scott Collins, Maple Ridge

– Chainsaw – Aaron Barwell

– Gift Certificate, from Boondocks – Colleen Birnie, Watch Lake

– Gift Certificate, from Wettstone Guest Ranch – Harriet Kikegawa, Delta

– Snack Basket, from Save-On-Foods – Joe Lidster, 100 Mile

Congratulations

Today, we send champagne and caviar to Pam and Doug Canty on their 50th wedding anniversary; and, on his 97th birthday, to Al McAninch who was spotted dancing at the Bridge Lake Fair.

Congratulations to Natalie and Dave McCaw on their 24th wedding anniversary; and birthday bubbly to Carney Myers and Dave McCaw.

Calendar

– Ladies Night at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC) is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.

– Jam Session at the MSCEC is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. Note that the Oct. 12 session is cancelled in deference to Thanksgiving.