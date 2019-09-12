Interlakes VFD Society directors remain in office

Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department Society directors remain in office after their Aug. 21 annual general meeting: Chair, Hazel Smith; co-chair Doreen Wishart; secretary Angie DeBruyn; treasurer, Dianne Hargrove; and directors at large Glenda Bruce, Pam Canty, Lynn Gerwing and Rene Lafavor.
Raffle winners comprise:
– Barbecue – Juanita Leblanc, Quesnel
– Quilt, from Log Cabin Quilters – Scott Collins, Maple Ridge
– Chainsaw – Aaron Barwell
– Gift Certificate, from Boondocks – Colleen Birnie, Watch Lake
– Gift Certificate, from Wettstone Guest Ranch – Harriet Kikegawa, Delta
– Snack Basket, from Save-On-Foods – Joe Lidster, 100 Mile
Congratulations
Today, we send champagne and caviar to Pam and Doug Canty on their 50th wedding anniversary; and, on his 97th birthday, to Al McAninch who was spotted dancing at the Bridge Lake Fair.
Congratulations to Natalie and Dave McCaw on their 24th wedding anniversary; and birthday bubbly to Carney Myers and Dave McCaw.
Calendar
– Ladies Night at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC) is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.
– Jam Session at the MSCEC is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. Note that the Oct. 12 session is cancelled in deference to Thanksgiving.