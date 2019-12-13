Interlakes Christmas boxes to be delivered next week

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

The Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) will assemble and distribute Christmas Giftboxes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 19, 20 and 21. If you, or someone you know needs help this Christmas, call Donna Jarvis at 250-593-4541.

Pet shoot

The ICC is offering another Pet Shoot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. Bring your pets and kids, dress them up, and get some amazing pictures.

Drop-in, by donation.

Bread making

Note that a bread-making class is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the ICC. After you register, you will receive an e-mail with recipes and the ingredients to bring. Baking pans will be provided. The cost is $6 per person.

Register at 250-593-4869.

Congratulations

Belated birthday bubbly goes to Joan Hanzel, Jenny Ostlund, Bev Traxler, John Frame and for Brittanie Kerr’s Sweet Sixteenth.

Many belated congratulations to Phyllis and Art Greenlees on their 65th wedding anniversary, Dec. 11.

Happy birthday today to Fran Vezina!

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– The Kids’ Space Potluck Dinner and Christmas Pageant is at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 at the ICC. There’s no admission and all are welcome.

– The Bridge Lake Photo Group Workshop is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the ICC.

– Jam Session at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC) is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

– Darts and Games night at the MSCEC is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28.

