Alan Forshaw of 1 2 Electric helps Emma-Lee Braun assemble a light switch at a Find Your Fit stop earlier in the year. Lachlan Labere/Eagle Valley News photo.

Interactive career tour coming for 100 Mile House students

Work BC’s Find Your Fit Tour coming to Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School

The WorkBC Find Your Fit Tour, an interactive student based event, is coming to Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School on Oct. 9 from 8:50 a.m. to 3:14 p.m. for students and from 3:45 to 7 p.m. for students and parents.

The event allows students to jump right in and try the skills they’ll need for different careers in demand across B.C. Interactive activity stations including welding, carpentry, accounting, and more will help students apply real-life experiences to their career planning. Students will also be able to connect with WorkBC’s labour market information, tools and services. Parents are also welcome to attend the event, as they look for ways to educate and support their children in their career exploration.

Find Your Fit is part of the provincial government’s B.C.’s Skills for Jobs Blueprint commitment to re-engineer education and deliver the skilled workforce B.C.’s growing economy needs.

Drop in and explore the program and discover how to ‘find your fit’ for a career!

