Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in the South Cariboo

The Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre invites all to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day with them on June 21.

“Hopefully, we will have a good turn out. I think this is a really great way for the rest of the community to acknowledge National Aboriginal Day and the importance of the Aboriginal Community and be able to recognize the Aboriginal presence and contribution. That’s really important to the reconciliation we are talking about,” said Rob Diether, an organizer of the event.

The event will take place between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and will feature First Nations Arts and Crafts Sale and Display with three artists inside the centre. Outside there will be a BBQ with bannock bread if the weather permits. There will also be drumming and dancing circles throughout the event.

One of the artists is a new resident of the South Cariboo and is originally from the Dease River First Nation. Some of her art on display will feature the subject of residential school.

The other two are from the Dog Creek and Canim Lake communities.

Diether said they are hoping for 80 to 100 people to come out and enjoy the time.

“It’s good to meet people. This is part of the thing to, just meet people. We can meet some people in the community that would like to meet us at the friendship centre and get to know one another and develop some relationships,” he said. “Making community.”

National Indigenous Day will also be celebrated at 100 Mile House Elementary School. Every student has created art celebrating the different Indigenous cultures around the country. The work will be at the school’s gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and then from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 22.

The Canim Lake Band will have their annual celebration at the Eliza Archie Memorial School, which will include drumming, dancing, a bannock-making contest and a dunk tank. The event is open to people who are not part of the band.

There will also be a craft sale where people can set up their booths and sell some art or other items. Elders often set up booths and display traditional medicine and birch bark baskets.

An Amazing Race like competition often takes place as well.

