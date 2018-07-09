Bull riding is as interesting as it is crazy. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

In your own backyard: rodeos make for some entertaining days

It was only my third rodeo and my first “serious” one so I was pretty excited.

I was watching this new show called Yellowstone last Wednesday, starring Kevin Costner. There was one scene where Costner’s character is at an indoor rodeo and the man he is with says something along the lines of “I’d be worried to meet the first person to ride a bull.”

“I don’t know. The first one would be interesting, the second person would be who I was worried about,” was Costner’s character’s reply.

After watching some bull riding up close, I would have to admit Costner’s character might have a point but that doesn’t make it any less entertaining to watch.

I’ve definitely grown fond of rodeos, mostly the horse events opposed to steer wrestling and chute dogging but bull riding has a strange allure to it that I expect only the people brave enough to sit on the horned bull weighing around 1,500 lbs would understand.

The Bridge Lake Stampede was definitely an entertaining day, despite the heavy rain which probably made more damage to my wallet than my hunger.

It was only my third rodeo and my first “serious” one so I was pretty excited. The two previous ones were junior rodeos – the Little Britches in 100 Mile House and a small junior high school rodeo in Estevan, Sask. a friend dragged me to.

Sitting by myself in the stands, I was thinking about how many seconds I would manage to stay on the bucking animal as I watched six or seven of the 22 bull riders who came to compete. One managed to stay up for a while and I realized with all that movement, especially with one hand in the air, I didn’t even have a chance.

The next competitor came out the chute and before the crowd could even start to cheer him on he fell. He must have been really disappointed with himself, but honestly, I think having the courage to even try is an achievement in itself.

I decided to wander off after the last rider to see if I could grab a hamburger at the concession stand, which I avoided during the previous events because the line up was quite large.

This time, only a couple was ahead of me.

As I bit into the burger, a large cheer erupted from the crowd as two ropers managed to catch a calf. Or maybe the calf escaped but all I knew was that I would be going to the Interlakes Rodeo later this month.

brendan.jure@100milefreepress.net
@BrendanKyleJure

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fire danger rating sign for Lac la Hache

Just Posted

Do you think we need a taxi service in 100 Mile House?

Do you think we need a taxi service in 100 Mile House?… Continue reading

In your own backyard: rodeos make for some entertaining days

It was only my third rodeo and my first “serious” one so I was pretty excited.

Former 100 Mile House Wranglers player attends Winnipeg Jets training camp

Luke Santerno played for the Wranglers during the 2013-14 season, scoring 45 points in 47 games.

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

37 Years Ago (1981): Summer jobs for students were scarce, according to… Continue reading

100 Mile House PSO students awarded for exceptionally high marks

‘We’re not talking just kind of low 80s … they’re right up there in the high 90s.’

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

B.C. fire chief says there’s no need to park so far away from fire hydrants

Reducing parking distance limits from fire hydrants could create 2,650 new parking spaces in Surrey, city staff say

Truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash to appear in court Tuesday

He faces 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death

Starbucks gets rid of plastic straws in favour of recyclable lids

Project to start in Vancouver and Seattle. All iced drinks will have the new design by 2020

Official: 4 more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave

Eight of the 12 boys have now been rescued

Moscow says it regrets UK nerve agent poisoning death

A British woman died after being poisoned last month

ACLU: Less than half of child reunions will meet deadline

The court-ordered deadline to reunite kids with their parents is Tuesday

Weinstein pleads not guilty on sex crime charges, released on bail

The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault

Hospital employees’ union calls on B.C. to stop care home staff layoffs

Union calling on health ministry and Fraser Health to save jobs

Most Read

  • In your own backyard: rodeos make for some entertaining days

    It was only my third rodeo and my first “serious” one so I was pretty excited.

  • Fire danger rating sign for Lac la Hache

    Barbara Hansen’s regular correspondence for the Lac la Hache area