In 1989, summer blockbusters drew crowds to Rangeland Theatre

32 YEARS AGO (1989): Summer blockbusters were drawing crowds to the Rangeland Theatre like never before. Dr. Lyon Appleby, owner of the drive-in theatre, said he was having his best summer since 1980. Appleby attributed the success to a stellar lineup of films including Batman, Lethal Weapon 2, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Honey I Shrunk the Kids. Adding to his success was a new deal with movie distributors that meant the Rangeland was getting newer movies faster than in the past.

16 YEARS AGO (2005): Hathaway Lake played host to the longest-running sport no one has ever heard of – barefoot water skiing. The 26th Annual Canadian Nationals attracted 35 competitors to the Cariboo. Organizer Richard Gray said it made sense to hold the competition as a lot of barefoot waterskiing happens in the area. The only downside was uncertain weather conditions making the lake a little choppy for certain events. Otherwise many competitors set personal bests in their categories.

8 YEARS AGO (2013): Two people travelling through 100 Mile House became the first responders to a grass fire at the top of the 103 Mile hill. Kris Dawson and Ryan Labby fought the fire, which had started in waist-high grass, with a portable water pack and a shovel they had in their truck. 100 Mile House Fire Rescue chief Darrell Blades said the suspected cause of the fire was a cigarette and the two men’s actions had prevented the fire from growing. Blades and two other members of the department fully extinguished the blaze.

4 YEARS AGO (2017): Sophie and Tad, a pair of Maremma Sheepdogs, kept their herd of 89 sheep safe in the 105 Mile fire zone during the Gustafsen fire. Their owners, Lynn Landry and her husband Lorne, had been forced to leave them behind when they were evacuated from their home on Abel Lake Road on July 6, only having time to leave a gate open for their animals. The Landrys were able to return to their property twice to leave bags of dog food in a field for their dogs. They only lost one sheep in the fire.

