In 1982 100 Mile House temperatures dipped to -40C

40 YEARS AGO (1982): The South Cariboo endured temperatures as low -40C and up to 18 inches of snowfall in the opening week of the new year. School District 27 cancelled all school bus routes Jan. 5 with temperatures of -37 C recorded in Williams Lake and -40.5C in 100 Mile House. As the weather warmed later in the week 12 to 18 inches of snow fell, cutting off several communities as snow blanketed the roads. This all resulted in around 70 per cent of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s students being unable to attend school, principal Joe Lewis said.

30 YEARS AGO (1992): The 100 Mile Nordics’ club was irate following a New Years Party that turned to vandalism. On New Years Day in 1992, an estimated 50 to 75 youths broke into the newly constructed 99 Mile Day Lodge and threw a party that caused up to $800 worth of damage including a broken basement door, a kicked in front door, smashed floodlights and debris from broken beer bottles and vomit. Nordics spokesperson Ray Ostby said that the partiers had decided “in advance” to party at the lodge and that the vandalism was totally unwarranted. Ostby and others called for a summit on vandalism to address the issue.

20YEARS AGO (2002): As Europeans prepared to make the switch to the euro South Cariboo residents were also prepared to embrace the new currency. At the beginning of 2002 the euro became the only official currency for Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain. South Cariboo realtor Konrad Schmid-Meil, originally from Germany, said the change has affected some of his European clients and their real estate purchases. “I have a few deals hanging right now that they calculated in German marks and now they have to change over,” Schmid-Meil said.

10YEARSAGO (2012): January was already proving to be a golden month for 100 Mile Wrestling Club members Tiana Dykstra, Aidan Fentiman and Marina Dykstra. Tiana, 13, won gold in the Girls 43-kilogram division at the Stu Hart Memorial Tournament national meet in Surrey, despite competing against students in Grades 9-12. Her sister Marina, meanwhile, took gold in the Girls 57-kg division that same weekend at the Kelly Road Secondary School Tournament in Prince George while Aidan took silver in the Boys 70-kg weight class.



